Halo Infinite toys from Mega Construx leak, revealing the return of a classic Halo enemy that has yet to be confirmed

News regarding Halo Infinite, Xbox’s major launch title for the Xbox Series X, is certain to arrive soon. Rumors indicate that the May occasion could observe the Xbox team sharing more information about forthcoming Xbox Series X games and Halo Infinite, too. Until then, however, Halo fans are relying on escapes for morsels of advice. Fortunately, another appears to have been discovered that shows the return of a classic Halo enemy and introduces what could be a brand new weapon.

The flow comes via a now-deleted article on Twitter that featured photographs of 2 unannounced Halo Infinite toys. The surprise is that one of those two toys is a Brute, an enemy faction connected with the Covenant first introduced in Halo 2. The Brutes happen to be absent from Halo 4 and Halo 5 as a result of the story moving in a different direction.

As for why the Brutes will be returning in Halo Infinite, it’s anyone’s guess. Both toys are for a Spartan Gungnir and the Brute Warrior. The Brute Warrior is wearing armor which looks much like a part of the Banished faction out of Halo Wars 2, specifically. The Banished are. The Banished fought against the USNC throughout Halo Wars two and the narrative is left without a conclusion. The Banished could be coming back.

Another detail from the toy would be that the Brute Warrior’s weapon. It is unlike anything previously seen at a Halo match, meaning it is likely something made for Halo Infinite. It could be a rifle of sorts. The Spartan Gungnir is holding a new weapon that resembles a sort of thick pistol.

The Spartan Gungnir toy doesn’t offer any insight. Since its body is of a similar dimension to the Brute Warrior toy at first glance, it might even look like a Brute. That’s likely just due to the shape of these toys, nevertheless. Mega Construx’s toys are great but are not premium ultra-detailed action characters.

Xbox has big plans in store for Halo Infinite. There now seems to be a connection to Halo Wars two, which shows just how broad the range of the game’s story will be. Some weapons are new won’t come as a surprise, of course. Halo Infinite will probably be the biggest multiplayer expertise within a Halo game yet. Seeing this leaked information is fun for the time being, though, at least until Xbox is ready to reveal more official Halo Infinite information.