‘Haikyuu season 5’: Release date, plot, characters and everything to know

- Advertisement -

Being in Quarantine isn’t it fun to watch collection. Netflix is also coming with series and anime movies.

Among the anime which reached to fans’ hearts is Haikyuu. Haikyuu is his journey together with his or her group and Hinata’s narrative.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Haikyuu is a Japenese based. It’s a mixture of drama and sports, which got released in 2014. It became a hit.

On April 6, 2014, the year got aired with 25 episodes. This was followed by the second season and the third season got expired on October 8, 2016. The fourth season came with the 5th season’s information.

Fans are excited about learning about year five.

Season 5: When is it coming?

Haikyuu season five was likely to be published in July 2020. However, the release date got delayed. Fans have to wait for a longer time for season five. The delay is caused due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Any announcements have not been made, but there’s a risk that it might get aired in the year’s end.

Plot: Exactly what will season 5 be about?

The series is about the school volleyball team and the bond that they share. The story also revolves around Hinata, who profits a sudden interest in volleyball after watching the match on the Video.

In the last few seasons, we found how the volleyball team excelled together as a team and confronted the competition. However, with the increasing popularity, they must face potential competitors.

At the end of the fourth season, we saw the latest entry of the Fukushima. We will observe how they face the challenges, as things get interesting in year 5.

Fan’s excitement for period 5 can be seen through updates and regular social networking tweets on social media.