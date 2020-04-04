Haikyuu Season 5: Release date, plot and more latest update

- Advertisement -

Haikyuu is a Japanese shonen manga series. Haruichi Furudate writes and illustrated it. Production I.G produces the arcade T.V. series.

The series is taking a mid-season break from the already proposed 25 episodes of season 4. The second element is set to release by July 2020. That part is going to be published as season 5.

The anime will last as Haikyuu To The Very Best part two, however, Netflix will embrace it. Haikyuu To part 1 would have 12 episodes and is scheduled to launch on April 3, 2020. But the launch date might get postponed due to the pandemic though it isn’t sure what will happen.

Haikyuu Season 5 Release Date

It is highly assumed to be released around the first week of July 2020, although no release date is set for the season. But the dates can change, and there’s no guarantee when it will release then. Season 1 published on 6th April 2014, season 2 released on 4th. January 2020 October 2016 season 3 published on 8th, year 4 released on 10th.

Haikyuu Season 5 Plot

The main story revolves around also the association between the players and a high school volleyball team. It shows both the friendships and rivalries among those characters. Component 2 will continue where component 1 will finish. So fans are all theorizing every potential outcome they can consider, However, as Haikyuu To The Component 1 did not release yet, it’s tough to say what is the narrative for part 1 is.

We know for sure what’s going to happen On The Top in year 5 or part 2 of Haikyuu. So we have to wait!