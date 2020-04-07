‘Haikyuu!!’ Season 4 Episode 13 Preview, Spoilers?

- Advertisement -

This article contains spoilers from”Haikyuu!!” Season 4 episodes.

The episode proceeded to round two and began winning its first match. After the match, many others, and Hinata, Kageyama were hanging out close to the arena. They fulfilled the previous captains of their Karasuno High’s volleyball team – Tashiro and Kurokawa.

Next up was a match between Nekoma and Kiyokawa. Karasuno High’s players sat in the audience to observe who they will face the upcoming rounds. Nekoma High School played a match that was superb and was encouraged to round 2 of the tournament.

Later in the episode, the boys, Kageyama and Hinata ventured out into shopping. Hinata wanted to receive his hands on The manner of the Ace t-shirt. Bokuto was spotted throwing tantrums as he wanted to play in the larger stadium. Following the team members of Bokuto, motivation is lost by him pretty fast. However, the Bokuto from Fukurodani Academy is famous for his energy on the court.

The match was between Fukurodani Academy and Eiwa High School. Eiwa led in the start after his teammates motivated Bokuto but Fukurodani came. He shot Eiwa down and was unstoppable. Fukurodani jumped into the next round after beating on them.

The episode ended heading straight back into their dorms with a resolve to survive another day in the tournament. Day one witnessed the defeat of 40 teams. What will day two have in store?

It will be interesting to see matches between Karasuno High and Nekoma and Karasuno High and Fukurodani Academy in the long run. The part one finale of the season is very likely to end on a cliffhanger.

“Haikyuu!!” Season 4 Episode 13 part one finale is set to broadcast on Friday. Fans can watch the incident in Japanese.