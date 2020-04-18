Home Entertainment When will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 be released, and Who’s...
When will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 be released, and Who's in the cast?

By- Vikash Kumar
The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is just one of the biggest hitters of Marvel, and lovers are excited to find out what is coming in the story instalment.

So here’s what you want to understand to the spacefaring saga — But some shocking behind-the-scenes changes at one point place the picture’s future in doubt.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 released in cinemas?

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 are intended meaning it may not be long until things get kicking on.

But, manager James Gunn has revealed on his Instagram that creation of GotG 3 will only commence once he’s completed edited his other project, The Suicide Squad.

This follows the shooting (afterward re-hiring, see below) of the film’s director which delayed the movie, though star Chris Pratt has been assuring fans it’s still definitely in the pipeline.

“I guarantee there will be a third movie,” he informed Variety in the Lego Film 2 premiere. “I don’t know just what that is going to look like, but I understand everyone on board is merely eager to provide the fans what they want and also wrap up a trilogy in a purposeful way.”

Right now, fans are anticipating the movie arriving in either 2021 or 2022.

Who’s in the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Fans can likely expect Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora, specifically the time-traveling younger version), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis) to be back to their outer-space adventures in Vol. 3.

Though he has been vocal about the fact that he’s been entertaining supplies out of their DC and that Marvel was not interested in a spin-off for his character Drax dave Baustista can also be expected to be back.

It’s also possible that the movie will see the inclusion of Chris Hemsworth’s original Avenger Thor, who appeared to have joined the team (dubbing them the”Asgardians of the Galaxy”) in the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, as mentioned above.

