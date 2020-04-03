Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Release date, Plot, Cast And Everything You know So Far

- Advertisement -

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will likely begin filming as soon as James Gunn finishes Suicide Squad for DC movies. There are delays, that’s for sure, it certainly is on its way. Avengers: Endgame has managed to install the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and we’ll soon get to see the staff at a brand new experience.

Rocket and nebula were also part of the Avengers for five decades, and they’ll surely influence the story. Here’s all we know up to now about the next movie.

So when is the release date of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

The launch date for the film is 2022, however, we do not have a date or any month. If we want to have a peek at the launch schedule from earlier, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be published in May 2022.

Then it was chased by them, although Disney desired to release the movie in summer 2020. He’d have been in a position to do after the DC Suicide Squad Reboot, even if Gunn wished to return and begin working on another movie. If it comes to the trailer, we could get it around Christmas 2021.

What about the plot?

The action will occur after the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which Star-Lord will attempt to find the 2014 version of Gomora. We have also heard that, in the next film, we’ll find out more about the roots of Rocket, and that, possibly, he will get a new love interest. Will Adam Warlock also be a part of the third movie? We’ll need to wait and find it.

All of us wanted to see Thor linking the team, but it won’t happen in the third movie. Some reports show that the team is going to have a cameo in Thor 4: Thunder and Love.

All about the cast

Chris Pratt will reprise his role as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Zoe Saldana as Gomora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, along with Bradley Cooper as Rocket from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.