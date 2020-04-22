‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ could kill a significant Marvel character   

- Advertisement -

Why Is Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame so Good is the sense of Risk. The former makes it clear early on that the stakes are real, and that people may die. From the time it finishes, you are left with just half of your favorite hero’s status, and they’ve all been conquered. Others are turned to dust, but it’s instantly apparent that it will all be fixed in another Avengers installment. But also, all the Avengers will need to do to save everybody else might come at a price.

That price, we heard a year after Infinity War was the departure of Black Widow and Iron Man, along with the retirement of Captain America. But these are not the only Avengers that will leave the team in future films, and the next meaningful death might come in the next few years in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Are some of those Guardians official Avengers? Well, Rocket had been anointed as one at some stage during the five years between Infinity War and Endgame. So had Nebula. The life that is superhero both been living along with the others for some five years. You may also claim that the Avengers vs. Guardians fight on Titan in Infinity War, and the association which followed, was essentially an Avengers induction. Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, and Nebula were battling alongside Peter Parker, Tony Stark, and Doctor Strange against Thanos.

Afterward, when Steve Rogers uttered the two words we had been dying to listen to in the climactic battle at the end of Endgame, he practically left everyone fighting alongside him an Avenger. “Avengers, assemble!” He explained, and the crowd went mad, just as everybody on the screen charged at his cousins and Thanos.

So yes each Guardian is an Avenger

This brings us to James Gunn’s surprising revelation on Instagram that there’ll be a death in Guardians 3. It’s too early to tell whether it will be one of our Guardians or Avengers and who’s going to expire. And we could only blame the person who asked this question. “Will someone die in GotG 3?” Someone asked Gunn on Instagram following the manager challenged fans to ask him questions.

There is just one answer to that question, and that is the answer Gunn gave. “Yes,” he stated, and it makes great sense. Other beings as well as people expire in Marvel movies. It happens all of the time. The majority of those deaths are not relevant to the story. We only care for heroes and villains. So some might say that Gunn did not give anything away. Of course a person will die in the film. It’s what happens in superhero films and action films in general.

Then you should be ready for anything from Marvel.

Let’s not forget that the three Guardians have died (though two of these came back). You sacrificed his life in Guardians 2. Then we watched Gamora pass away in Infinity War. We got a different Gamora back in Endgame, which will reset the Star-Lord/Gamora romance and allow us to rediscover it in Guardians 3. And 2023 Nebula murdered 2014 Nebula the Nebula we know and love is still living. But we watched just one Nebula perish.

Gunn also stated there will not be a Guardians 4 through the same set of queries and replies. Or he planned to create over three films. With Marvel, nevertheless, you can’t know. But if Guardians 3 is your final film for the current group, then we might observe some kind of heroic death in the process.

Nevertheless, we still don’t have a launch date for Guardians 3, and we don’t expect to learn it any time soon. Disney pushed back the premiere of this MCU’s Phase 4, and operate on many films and TV shows that were halted during the outbreak. Therefore, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 can’t establish sooner than 2022. But we certainly expect the film to be included in MCU’s Phase 5.