GTA6; RELEASE DATE, EVERYTHING YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT CASTING LEAK HINTS ROCKSTAR’S LATEST COULD ARRIVE SOONER THAN EXPECTED

By- Krishan Kumar
Everything we all know about one of the most famous electronic game of all time GTA6.

March was one big letdown for Grand Theft Auto fans longing for some type of GTA 6 announcement following a cascade of alleged escapes , rumors, and even some hints from Rockstar Games itself. But not all hope is lost: An actor’s resume, of all things, may have only confirmed that the game has already been in development for decades. Seeing as the previous game — a little name called GTA 5 — became the largest entertainment launching of all time, stayed in the top-selling charts for years afterward and got widespread critical acclaim and game of the year awards, it’s inevitable that GTA franchise will be given a sequel daily.On the cusp of a sequel announcement any month, we may well be with next-gen on the horizon today, although rumors of a follow-up have been swirling about since 2013.A Twitter accounts specializing in digging up tips on GTA 6 submitted a screenshot of celebrity Jorge Consejo’s resume on March 27 which apparently revealed that the actor that will perform a feature character called”The Mexican” at”Grand Theft Auto VI.” Additionally, it states he did CGI motion capture in 2018 back for the match.

When will GTA 6 be released?

A sequel is not currently rushing out — they’re still adding content into the GTA online, and have been occupied with gaming behemoth Read Redemption two for the past couple of years.However, with their cowboy epic successfully saddled and the generation about to start, GTA 6 is surely another game on Rockstar’s agenda. However as we saw with Red Dead Redemption 2, complex open worlds — notably with the ridiculous detail Rockstar put in — take some time to develop, so there likely won’t be some next-generation car-jacking until 2021 or 2022.

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains unconfirmed yet unavoidable, but a statement could eventually arrive extremely shortly. Past GTA 6 rumors suggested that Rockstar Games could announce the game in late March. Today, fans on Reddit have found compelling evidence to suggest that Rockstar does really have something major planned — and it might happen daily now.Redditor u/bozidarilic shared Monday that they’d found Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, had updated the site domain name gtavi.com.

This comes days after chatter on message board GTAForums and 4chan claimed some kind of GTA 6 announcement would happen this week. The timing makes it look like Rockstar is readying its website with major art assets and possibly even a teaser trailer to show the world what is cooking up because of the 2013 release of GTA 6.

What consoles and platforms will GTA 6 be published on?

Unless we get a surprise release this year, GTA 6 will probably launch about the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with a PC launch a year or so later.

What is GTA 6 approximately?

Everyone knows the drill by now — at the GTA series that the player can take part inside assignments or crime-related narrative or just investigate the open world. Each GTA setting relies on a place, along with the candidates that were rumored this time are London and Florida, Rio de Janeiro, in addition to a return to settings such as Vice City and Liberty City.

Additional rumors point towards the game using multiple locations for the first time since the original, with the most notable suggesting the game will be divided between Vice City (based on Miami) and South America, with a Narcos-such as story focusing on drug running. There are rumors that the game will be set previously or at least have extensive flashbacks, with the 80s and the 70s as the configurations. There’s not much known about the protagonists a recurrence of multiple protagonists like in GTA 5 is much more likely, although it might have a single principal character like Red Dead Redemption 2.

But, all these rumors  should be taken with a pinch of salt until we get an announcement — and you’ll certainly understand when that happens, as it will break the internet.

 

 

Krishan Kumar

