GTA 6 Release Date, News and Rumours: When will Grand Theft Auto 6 be announced?

GTA 6 is one of those sequels that, such as the things in life, simply need a great deal of patience. The idea that it would not continue working on the amusement franchise of all time is laughable, while Rockstar Games has not said anything regarding a followup to 2013 5. It’s happening; where, and in what form it is only a case of when.

Interestingly, the GTA 6 Reddit community is obsessed with the idea that Rockstar will be declaring the game now, March 25, with certain pieces of evidence (upgraded domains, anonymous escapes ) indicating a surprise show may be on the cards. With the launch of next-generation consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X set for the tail end of 2020, in reality, we might well see GTA 6 take whole advantage of this next-gen tech.

To satiate your appetites below you in the meantime find everything we understand from the number of playable characters it may have to prospective locations, as a result of a flood of information from a recent GTA 6 Job Americas leak.

GTA 6 release date: when can I play it?

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been in the wild for nearly two decades now, meaning we’re expecting a GTA 6 statement is not far away — although we’re inclined to be waiting some time to play with it.

According to some rumors, we can observe another Grand Theft Auto announced in 2020, with a potential release in 2021, which might make sense believing we are heading into a new generation at the end of 2020. However, Rockstar was focused on running and becoming Red Dead Online up – and GTA Online is raking in the dough – that could have diverted attention, and of course the flaws potentially caused by the departure of Dan Houser from Rockstar.

But, according to reputable industry analyst Michael Pachter, the game’s real release might be as far away as 2022. In a meeting with Gambling Bolt, Pachter said that he believes although a 2021 announcement with a 2022 launch or later would be likely a 2020 statement with a 2021 release would be the best case situation.

Given 2020 expecting any news of GTA 6 in the future is not likely. However, the Xbox collection X and PS5 are due to launch at the end of the year also when GTA 6 followed the release pattern of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5, then it’d be published at the very bottom end of the present creation, comfortably released on the new creation and straddle both to the broadest install base possible.

Without any announcement far that sounds optimistic but, hey, anything can happen.

GTA 6 trailer: when can I watch one?

The matter about Rockstar Games is that it’s an incredibly secretive games writer. No trailer is getting from that studio unless someone screws up.

Look at what Rockstar did with both GTA 5 and Red Read Redemption 2. An announcement disturbs a few days before falling the first trailer.

When there’s a GTA 6 trailer, you will know about it as the internet will explode — and we’ll inform you also, of course. But we are not expecting one anytime soon.

GTA 6 news and rumors: what do we know so far?

Below we have collected all the newest rumors and leaks which suggestion in what we can expect from the new game — and when GTA 6 may be launched together. Some are out of deleted sources and others could just be lovers — some are older, as always, consider these details with a pinch of salt.

March 25 leaves no statement

Nothing has appeared after unlisted Rockstar videos, site updates and escapes fuelled suspicions that there is a GTA 6 statement on March 25. The sport is regarded as an inevitability but for this heavily-rumored date with passed, at the present time, there is no sign on when we’ll hear anything from Rockstar so the game persists.