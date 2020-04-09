GTA 6 “PROJECT AMERICAS” Was Leaked In Rockstar’s Instagram Story

- Advertisement -

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains unconfirmed by Rockstar Games despite March’s alleged escapes and rumors the much-hyped title might finally be unveiled, but Rockstar might have only confirmed a longstanding GTA 6 rumor in an Instagram story.

On Monday afternoon, Rockstar shared through the organization’s Instagram narrative a photo of basketball player LeBron James from 2003 sitting close to a copy of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The picture in question was formerly shared with the NBA On-Court Instagram account on Sunday.

This may have simply been an appreciation article, but a flurry of buffs began speculating that it could be some kind of vague but deliberate teaser for GTA 6‘s impending launch. All of this theorizing stems from the widely circulated but unconfirmed” Project Americas” GTA 6 rumor. A supposed leak from 2019 insists the game will mostly take place in Vice City (fictional Miami) and that players can travel to a handful of Latin America-inspired regions on earth, along with a few other U.S. cities.

Rockstar nearly instantly deleted the image of LeBron James after fans started to speculate. Did the company do all of this to fan the fire of hype? Was this a hat trick to fans? Or was the image deleted by Rockstar so fast for the effect? Monday’s Instagram story comes weeks after somewhat most fans presume are clues hinting that some sort of GTA 6 announcement may be closer than we all think. On March 24, Rockstar’s parent firm Take-Two Interactive updated the website domain”gtavi.com.” This came after Rockstar published a batch of fresh trademarks and artwork that many fans have chosen as a sign that the developer is preparing to get a monumental GTA 6 announcement.

THE WorldTopTrends ANALYSIS – Lots of lovers out there appear to feel that Rockstar purposefully teased GTA 6 with this arbitrary picture, but that says more about the enthusiast community’s ravenous appetite for rumors than it does exactly the truth. The image was more than likely only a spoonful of NBA On-Court’s original upload with no remarkable implications attached. When Rockstar merely updates the company website, fans take notice and theorize what it might mean for future games. Even though chances are this specific instance is not a GTA 6 teaser, an announcement sometime this season is still within the realm of possibility.

The PlayStation 5 along with Xbox Series X are months away from launching, and even though GTA 5 remains a widely-played cash cow for Rockstar that’s created more than $6 billion Rockstar will almost certainly launch a next-generation model of Grand Theft Auto from the next several years.GTA 5 came out in 2013 and its internet style continues to draw millions of gamers, but it would be unthinkable for Rockstar to not establish a GTA title on the upcoming batch of consoles.

A GTA 6 unveiling in late 2020 or ancient 2021 is potential, but don’t anticipate the entire game anytime soon. Rockstar first announced GTA 5 in October 2011 and shipped it two years later. The developer could follow now around to the timeline, and so the most likely scenario is a new sport would launch sometime in 2022.