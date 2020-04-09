Home Gaming GTA 6 "PROJECT AMERICAS" Was Leaked In Rockstar's Instagram Story
Gaming

GTA 6 “PROJECT AMERICAS” Was Leaked In Rockstar’s Instagram Story

By- Viper
- Advertisement -

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains unconfirmed by Rockstar Games despite March’s alleged escapes and rumors the much-hyped title might finally be unveiled, but Rockstar might have only confirmed a longstanding GTA 6 rumor in an Instagram story.

On Monday afternoon, Rockstar shared through the organization’s Instagram narrative a photo of basketball player LeBron James from 2003 sitting close to a copy of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The picture in question was formerly shared with the NBA On-Court Instagram account on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

This may have simply been an appreciation article, but a flurry of buffs began speculating that it could be some kind of vague but deliberate teaser for GTA 6‘s impending launch. All of this theorizing stems from the widely circulated but unconfirmed” Project Americas” GTA 6 rumor. A supposed leak from 2019 insists the game will mostly take place in Vice City (fictional Miami) and that players can travel to a handful of Latin America-inspired regions on earth, along with a few other U.S. cities.

Also Read:   GTA 6 "Leaks And Hypes" Is That All Real?, Grand Theft Auto 5 Actor Says

Rockstar nearly instantly deleted the image of LeBron James after fans started to speculate. Did the company do all of this to fan the fire of hype? Was this a hat trick to fans? Or was the image deleted by Rockstar so fast for the effect? Monday’s Instagram story comes weeks after somewhat most fans presume are clues hinting that some sort of GTA 6 announcement may be closer than we all think. On March 24, Rockstar’s parent firm Take-Two Interactive updated the website domain”gtavi.com.” This came after Rockstar published a batch of fresh trademarks and artwork that many fans have chosen as a sign that the developer is preparing to get a monumental GTA 6 announcement.

Also Read:   Gta 6 Release Date, Gameplay and Is it coming for Play Station 4 and X box?
Also Read:   Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Will Go Live in April, Brings Improvements and All New Modes

THE WorldTopTrends ANALYSIS – Lots of lovers out there appear to feel that Rockstar purposefully teased GTA 6 with this arbitrary picture, but that says more about the enthusiast community’s ravenous appetite for rumors than it does exactly the truth. The image was more than likely only a spoonful of NBA On-Court’s original upload with no remarkable implications attached. When Rockstar merely updates the company website, fans take notice and theorize what it might mean for future games. Even though chances are this specific instance is not a GTA 6 teaser, an announcement sometime this season is still within the realm of possibility.

The PlayStation 5 along with Xbox Series X are months away from launching, and even though GTA 5 remains a widely-played cash cow for Rockstar that’s created more than $6 billion Rockstar will almost certainly launch a next-generation model of Grand Theft Auto from the next several years.GTA 5 came out in 2013 and its internet style continues to draw millions of gamers, but it would be unthinkable for Rockstar to not establish a GTA title on the upcoming batch of consoles.

Also Read:   In This Week ; The biggest PC gaming stories

A GTA 6 unveiling in late 2020 or ancient 2021 is potential, but don’t anticipate the entire game anytime soon. Rockstar first announced GTA 5 in October 2011 and shipped it two years later. The developer could follow now around to the timeline, and so the most likely scenario is a new sport would launch sometime in 2022.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Final Fantasy VII becoming a Dynamic Theme for PlayStation 4
Viper
Viper is a tech enthusiast, who is constantly active in the field of technology. He is following his passion for technology.

Must Read

No Time to Die Sounds like it has Lots of Spectre Inside

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Per convention, 007 will return, but because everyone in the world thought No Time to Die would debut globally in April will not do...
Read more

The Animal Crossing Film Has One Original Twist

Entertainment Alok Chand -
For the most part, Animal Crossing: The Film is really simple. The 2006 animated film (which was never released outside of Japan, though the...
Read more

James Gunn hints we Will see the devastating Source in Guardians 3 of Rocket

Entertainment Alok Chand -
James Gunn is the director to shoot to get a rewatch of among his movies to Twitter, and his comment provides good news for...
Read more

GTA 6 “PROJECT AMERICAS” Was Leaked In Rockstar’s Instagram Story

Gaming Viper -
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains unconfirmed by Rockstar Games despite March's alleged escapes and rumors the much-hyped title might finally be unveiled, but Rockstar...
Read more

Launch info just leaked for Apple’s over-ear headphones and AirPods X

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Apple will reportedly launch over-ear headphones and exercise-centric AirPods X this year. The over-ear headphones will debut at WWDC 2020 and will cost...
Read more

Dr. Fauci says we Ought to never shake hands again, even when this Outbreak is Finished

Corona Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump government's most public specialist on the coronavirus pandemic, is strongly advocating that everybody avoid shaking hands again, even...
Read more

Release Date OF ‘Warner Bros’ Drafting Plans For ‘Masks 3’ With “Jim Carrey”,

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Over the times sooner than the power of Marvel, 1994's The Masks was some of the previous decade's funniest comic direct changes. Some portion...
Read more

Avatar 2 When Will It Come? Cast, Plot, Trailer And Who Is Directing

Entertainment Alok Chand -
No one even in their wildest dreams thought that film would become one of the highest-grossing films on earth when James Cameron's Avatar published...
Read more

UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020 to be Released in the first week of June

Education Vikash Kumar -
UP Board Result 2020 Declaration Date: According to the latest reports, UP Board 2020 outcome will be announced in the first week of June....
Read more

CBSE Result 2020: Learn how and where to see 10th-12th results

Education Vikash Kumar -
CBSE Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education i.e. CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) had stopped some board examinations due to the...
Read more
© World Top Trend