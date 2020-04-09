GTA 6 “Leaks And Hypes” Is That All Real?, Grand Theft Auto 5 Actor Says

- Advertisement -

It is inevitable that we will see another Grand Theft Auto game sooner or later if this comes in the form of Grand Theft Auto 6 or by a different title, but over six years following Grant Theft Auto V published, we do not understand a lot about what is coming next.

Ned Luke, the actor who portrayed Michael De Santa in Rockstar 5, has been inquired for years about a theoretical GTA 6, and he has a message for everyone who is currently buying into rumors about the match. Within an Instagram live movie, Luke has called the men and women who make up rumors about the series, asserting that no one outside of Rockstar anything is known by itself.

- Advertisement -

“They say GTA 6 is gonna be produced in Vice City–how do all these people get all this info? ”

Luke says, incredulously. “People, do you not know? Do not believe anything you see online from BossManF***TheWorld, or whatever his name is, or some of these men,” he says, referencing a particular GTA” leaker”.”They have no inside information,” he continues. “They’re just clickbait. Should you listen to it from Rockstar, then you understand.”Ned Luke did not address what’s happening with Grand Theft Auto.

GTA 6 is probably still a while off since nothing was shown as of yet. In any case, GTA 5 is still selling in incredible numbers and earning a lot of cash through GTA Online. However, reports have suggested that we almost got a GTA: Tokyo, and back in 2013 Rockstar already had ideas to get a sequel. In 2018, Rockstar’s Dan Houser said that making another GTA could be difficult in the current political climate; he’s since left the company. Rockstar Games recently delivered its workers to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.