Say Namaste, the latest video-conferencing platform today appears to be perceived as the emerging choice to Zoom in India to fill the gap in such platforms that has witnessed a massive surge in demand following the country-wide COVID-19 lockdown.
Following the worldwide backlash obtained by Zoom for its own volunteered and continued safety problems, the government of India had prohibited its use in government offices and announced an Innovative Challenge encouraging startups to construct an indigenous video-conferencing program.
Say Namaste video conferencing platform instantly came to the forefront when it had been presumed by some as a Government of India initiative. But, that was not the situation. It’s created by Inscriptions, a Mumbai-based web program, and a software development company.
In a few days, it had been widely circulated on societal websites that the government had established its video conferencing platform known as Say Namaste which witnessed a record amount of consumers. Say Namaste took to Twitter to show it”crossed 100,000 consumers and 25,000 meetings in less than two days.” Open a browser such as Chrome or Internet Explorer and see say namaste.in. There are two options available for users, namely’Create New Meeting’ and’Join Existing Meeting’. When you click the create new assembly option, you can produce a meeting ID and send it to individuals whom you want to have the assembly with. To join a meeting, simply enter your name, the meeting ID, and also the assembly code sent by the host of this assembly in the given space. The service can be used without an program and does not need you to be logged in either, which is a big gain in terms of privacy.
It is a very simple interface and easy to use but with a few niggles and glitches as anticipated from a beta project. On the safety and solitude, Anuj Garg, co-founder, and CEO of Inscriptions stated in an exclusive interview to News18 Tech,”Beyond picking the best possible encryption standard, accessibility point controller is something that we’re exploring. We’re also close to incorporating two-factor authentication to the program within the upcoming few days, which might help confirm participants of a video
