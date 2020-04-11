Google’s New Program Makes It Easier For Non-Coronavirus Patients To Connect With Physicians

- Advertisement -

The coronavirus pandemic has left hospitals and physicians overwhelmed with new patients.

Some hospitals won’t even admit individuals exhibiting non-coronavirus symptoms.

A brand new Google application will make it much easier for patients in need of health attention to virtually connect with doctors.

The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing but may be showing so subtle signs of slowing down. In New York City, for example, the amount of all coronavirus-related deaths reached a peak this week and may begin trending downwards going forward. Additionally hospitalizations in New York City diminished over the previous couple of days.

That a lot of the nation’s medical resources remain strained as physicians and physicians continue to deal with a massive influx of individuals. In reality, some hospitals in locations where the coronavirus outbreak is pronounced won’t even admit people unless they are exhibiting corona-related symptoms or if it appears to be a medical emergency. Consequently, and as part of a broader effort to offer folks suffering symptoms with medical care, Google today announced a new initiative designed to make it more easy for people to connect with medical professionals.

Google describes its new initiative as follows:

Healthcare providers such as doctors, hospitals, and mental health professionals can now enter a digital care offering in their Company Profile, so that people searching for their local provider, for instance, might see a”get online care” connection on Search and Maps. Clicking this link will take people to the virtual care site of that provider where they can find additional info, and in many cases, schedule a health visit with a supplier.

The pandemic has affected many health care providers’ hours and walk-in visit policies. To assist communicate changes that might impact somebody’s visit, we are mechanically surfacing a connection right to health providers’ COVID-19 information page Search and Maps, and we have gathered best practices on how health care providers may upgrade their websites and provide COVID-19 information on Google My Business.

Notably, technology companies have really been stepping up to help fight the coronavirus. Apple, by way of example, has contributed over 20 million masks worldwide and begun manufacturing face shields on a big scale.

“That is a truly global campaign,” Tim Cook said a few days ago,” and we are working closely and continuously with authorities at all levels to make sure these are contributed to areas of greatest need.”

We’ve also seen technology giants begin working together to help include the coronavirus. Today, Apple and Google announced that they’re working to roll out a new Bluetooth-powered solution that will make it possible for individuals who opt-in into the support to discover when they’ve come into close contact with someone who tested positive.

“Given the urgent demand,” Apple mentioned in a press release,” the plan would be to implement this solution in two measures while keeping strong protections around privacy.”

Official contact tracing apps will roll out into the App Store along with the Google Play Store if all goes according to plan.