Technology
Technology

Google’s new AI tool : ‘Art Transfer’ is a brand new feature from Google that may transform your photos.

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • ‘Art Transfer’ is a brand new feature from Google that may transform your photos.
  • ‘Art Transfer’ relies on complex AI and does all its computation directly on your device.
  • The attribute is absolutely free to use and can be seen on Google’s Arts & Culture app.

If boredom is kicking in after a couple of weeks of compulsory quarantine, you might want to check out a new feature on Google’s Arts & Culture program called Art Transfer. The feature makes it effortless to transform your own photos. The app takes the benefit of AI technology to have a photo and recreate it in the painting world in any number of styles.

For instance, you can take a photo of your dog and see exactly what it’d look like when it had been painted by Lee Krasner, Franz Marc, and of course, more well-known artists such as Leonardo DaVinci and Edward Munch. Using the feature is pretty simple and surprisingly a lot of fun. It’s basically an art-themed variant of the Prisma app. Even photos of subjects that are otherwise boring — like a seat — look far more interesting re-imagined in the style of famous painters.

Many Google Arts & Culture experiments reveal what is possible once you combine art and technology. Intelligence, in particular, may be a powerful tool in the hands of artists, but also in order for people to encounter and learn about art in ways that are new.

In this circumstance, Art Transport is powered by an algorithmic design created by Google AI. Once you snap your photo and select a design, Art Transfer does blend the two items or overlay your picture. It kicks off a unique algorithmic recreation of your photograph motivated by the art style you’ve selected.

In effect, the app is not lazily employing a photo filter for your photos. Rather yields something. What is more, the entire process happens right on an Android device or your iOS without needing to send anything.

Interestingly enough, Google adds that the characteristic was only made possible thanks to the collaboration of different art institutes across the globe:

As a result of cultural associations from around the Earth, such as the UK’s National Gallery and Japan’s MOA Museum of Art, we are able to incorporate artists like van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Edvard Munch or even Leonardo da Vinci.

If you would like to try the feature yourself, then you will first want to download the Arts & Culture program, which is naturally a totally free download. Where you are going to see a few options from there, hit on the camera icon. Select Art Transfer and you’ll be well on your path.

  • And while you’re at it, you might want to re-visit another Arts & Culture attribute named Art Selfie which finds historical paintings that look like you.
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology.

