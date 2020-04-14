Home Technology Google Starts Replacing Android Apps With Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) In The...
Technology

Google Starts Replacing Android Apps With Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) In The Play Store

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

Google has begun softly replacing some Android apps with Progressive Web Programs (PWAs) from the Play Store for Chromebooks.

Though PWAs were available from the Play Store before, Chrome Unboxed has seen that Google has begun making them the default on Chrome OS, together with Twitter and YouTube TV the first to obtain the PWA treatment.

- Advertisement -

Dominick Ng, a director about the Chrome OS Apps Platform at Google, supported the move on Twitter and said that this project was”some of the most challenging and fulfilling engineering work” he has ever done.

The switch from Android apps to PWAs is very good news for your Chromebook faithful. While having the ability to install Android apps is one of the major points of Google’s barebones desktop OS, those apps are, consume lots of storage on devices that are often low-spec, and can cause machines to stutter.

What is a PWA?

 

Also Read:   Best Option For Bigger Meetings : Google Duo Currently Supports Video Calls For Up To 12 Individuals
Also Read:   Pixel 4A: Release date, Specs, And Leaks Almost Got Confirmed Ahead Of Launch

PWAS – that are essentially web pages that offer some of the same performance as native apps, like notifications, and dynamically shift to match mobile or desktop screens – normally operate better on the web-first operating system; they are faster, take up more storage, and also have a lower effect on battery life.

Upgrades are also easier, as programmers can push these out invisibly whenever an internet connection is available and users open the program.

The procedure for installing these apps won’t change. When you locate Twitter or YouTube TV from the Play Store and hit download, then the PWA-version will automatically load, without the choice to download the Android alternate. These lightweight apps can be uninstalled for this procedure like an Android app.

Also Read:   Google Has Banned Zoom Video Conferencing For Its Worker's laptops. Google Has Confirmed That.

Although Google has yet to officially comment, pub Ng’s tweet, it’s likely we’ll soon be seeing more PWAs become the default options on the Play Store since Google begins pushing the web-based technologies to the masses and starts freaking out locally-stored programs in favor of lightweight PWAs.

- Advertisement -
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Google Starts Replacing Android Apps With Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) In The Play Store

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Google has begun softly replacing some Android apps with Progressive Web Programs (PWAs) from the Play Store for Chromebooks.
Also Read:   FCC Has Consented Google Can Be Allowed To Operate A Portion Of An Undersea Net Cable Operating Between The United States And Taiwan.
Though PWAs were available from the...
Read more

13 Reasons Behind Season 4 Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Who’s Returning? And Can Now Wrap The Series?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
No Game No Life is a Novel assortment that is Japanese. The presentation is composed using Yu Kamiya and is changed. The founder, along...
Read more

No Game No Life Season 2: Is It Renewed And What Is The Release Date of For This Anime

Gaming Alok Chand -
No Game No Life is a Novel assortment that is Japanese. The presentation is composed using Yu Kamiya and is changed. The founder, along...
Read more

Mulan: Latest Updates On New Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More Upcoming News

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Disney has Generated many action kick movies in Yesteryear, such as Beauty and the Beast in 2017 and Aladdin and The Lion King in...
Read more

Walking Dead Season 10: The Finale Trailer Displays and show

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Fans cannot be thrilled as Walking Dead has confirmed that Maggie is going to be seen in season 10 finale. In the episodes, we...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Taboo is a British drama featuring Tom Hardy because of lead function. The show is likewise muted and muted with a created plot.
Also Read:   Samsung Adding a “Virtual Cursor” in One UI for better one hand user experience
Considering that...
Read more

Lucifer season 5 release date: When will Lucifer season 5 air?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Usually, we could use our immense and interrogate wisdom to forecast when a series is very likely to the atmosphere, however, Lucifer is an...
Read more

How to Purchase The Best Thermometer For Your Home : Important Features To Look For

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Let us face facts, in this era, every household should have a thermometer. It was quite an essential bit of equipment that is medical,...
Read more

Peaky Blinder Season 6: Here’s The Renewal information, Arrival Situation, And Its Plot

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The British magnificent time frame Netflix revived Peaky Blinders for the 6th season. Netflix is extremely effective in winning the BAFTA TV Awards. The driving...
Read more

God Of War 5: Release Date And Check Out All The Latest Update

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Having a history of 15 years, the God Of War game franchise is now awaiting its fifth installment. God Of War 5 is expected...
Read more
© World Top Trend