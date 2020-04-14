Google Starts Replacing Android Apps With Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) In The Play Store

- Advertisement -

Google has begun softly replacing some Android apps with Progressive Web Programs (PWAs) from the Play Store for Chromebooks.

Though PWAs were available from the Play Store before, Chrome Unboxed has seen that Google has begun making them the default on Chrome OS, together with Twitter and YouTube TV the first to obtain the PWA treatment.

Dominick Ng, a director about the Chrome OS Apps Platform at Google, supported the move on Twitter and said that this project was”some of the most challenging and fulfilling engineering work” he has ever done.

The switch from Android apps to PWAs is very good news for your Chromebook faithful. While having the ability to install Android apps is one of the major points of Google’s barebones desktop OS, those apps are, consume lots of storage on devices that are often low-spec, and can cause machines to stutter.

It is so gratifying to see a) our strategy so clearly understood, and b) some of the most challenging and satisfying engineering work I've ever done make it out to the world. https://t.co/PMPcbsiQB7 — Dominick Ng (@dominickng) April 9, 2020

What is a PWA?

PWAS – that are essentially web pages that offer some of the same performance as native apps, like notifications, and dynamically shift to match mobile or desktop screens – normally operate better on the web-first operating system; they are faster, take up more storage, and also have a lower effect on battery life.

Upgrades are also easier, as programmers can push these out invisibly whenever an internet connection is available and users open the program.

The procedure for installing these apps won’t change. When you locate Twitter or YouTube TV from the Play Store and hit download, then the PWA-version will automatically load, without the choice to download the Android alternate. These lightweight apps can be uninstalled for this procedure like an Android app.

Although Google has yet to officially comment, pub Ng’s tweet, it’s likely we’ll soon be seeing more PWAs become the default options on the Play Store since Google begins pushing the web-based technologies to the masses and starts freaking out locally-stored programs in favor of lightweight PWAs.