Google introduced wireless pixel buds, will be able to translate in real time

By- Vikash Kumar
Google has introduced Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in its Made by Google event. In this event, Google has also introduced Pixel Buds. The specialty of Google’s wireless buds is that it can translate in many languages ​​in real-time. Google Pixel Buds will come on the market in the year 2020. Its price is $ 179 i.e. around Rs 12,750.

Google’s Pixel Buds are very much like the Samsung Galaxy Buds. Google claims that the pixel wireless earbuds have noise cancellation and can provide up to 5 hours of backup in one-time full charging. There will be a backup of up to 24 hours with a charging case. Google Assistant will get the support of Google Assistant. It is also sweat and water-resistant.

The charging case of Pixel Buds is of magnets that support fast charging. It has a USB Type-C port for charging. It also supports wireless charging. Google has praised the audio quality of its buds but has not given any information about the frequency range.

