Five Things We Want From The Google Pixel Buds 2

A couple of years ago Google had everybody excited over its Pixel Buds. They never lived up to the hype. This season, if Google wants to provide Apple’s AirPods a run for their money we will need to find some critical changes. Bearing that in mind, here we will discuss five things we need 2.

Android users have a lot of excellent wireless headphones to select from in 2019, such as AirPods 2. Nevertheless, we believe you need to await the Pixel Buds two.

Google’s brand new Pixel 4 is here, and several think a brand new pair of cans will get declared along with it on October 15th. Hopefully this time they have a case, a layout that is the wireless and superior design. That is only some of the items if they would like to compete with Apple, Google should change. Here are.

Completely Wireless Pixel Buds 2

If Google’s new Pixel Buds two wish to compete with Apple’s Airpods, or even perhaps outdo them they will need to create them entirely wireless. And at this time, they must be.

The Pixel Buds possess a wire connecting. This style is not new and was not sufficient to win buyers’ hearts this past year and wo. Here is the second year but come they might arrive, and they will be wireless.

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me — with high confidence — that Google’s fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

For whatever reason, the first Buds just seemed wireless. The processor, battery, microphone and more were inside the bud, but they were still connected by Google using a wire. Producers put all that in the wire to keep the buds small, portable, and comfortable. They have to ditch the cables, although we are not certain what happened with the first attempt at Google.

The Pixel Buds two has to compete with the AirPods, AirPods 2 along with its wireless charging instance, Galaxy Buds by Samsung, wireless buds from Bose, Jabra, Jaybird, and the number of different alternatives on the market.

Better Sound & Features

It was bass if there’s one thing that the first Pixel Buds had going for them. All relating to this bass. They have a pretty impressive bass-heavy sound for small. But that’s not for everyone. Think about the rest of the audio? Well, it is decent, or what many might consider ordinary.

If we could get some mids, highs, and some clarity all while making the buds wireless, count me in. The Google Home Max has a few sounds, not to mention the technology that produces the noise to improve and learn from its surroundings.

Google must improve the sound, use some technologies to make the Pixel Buds 2 learn by the consumers’ ears, and make the most of the Google Assistant. And by what we’ve seen up to now from Pixel 4 leaks, Google is going to have a great deal of fancy Assistant attributes that are new this year. And do not get me started on features like pausing the music when a user removes the buds out of their ear controls, and other things the contest has.

Improved Smaller Design

Were how they match my ears, and that the size. I have bigger ears so that’s not the fault of Google, but I’m not the one saying that. Plus, those two complaints were heard loud and clear. The Buds were too big and too uneasy.

Google needs to slim things down, a whole lot, and enhance the layout. We know that it’s hard to shove all those electronics into a thing that goes inside your ear, but Apple did it, and no-name manufacturers take action. We don’t want Q-tips sticking from our ears, but Google should deliver a better, smaller, sleeker design.

A Slim Case (With Wireless Charging)

They were not good either, although To get a 1st generation product, the Pixel Buds weren’t bad. A big part of the experience is one and the case that recharges the earbuds. Google provided a nice little fabric case because of its headphones, but we need something better.

Pack a battery they need to make the case mobile, and provide wireless if Google wants to compete with Apple’s Airpods. And maybe they will even let us charge the headphones off the back of this Pixel 4, similar to Samsung’s reverse power share feature.

Please do something similar to Google. It’ll go great with the Pixel 4 XL, compare great against the contest and play nice with the Pixel Stand.

Longer Battery Life

And Google’s Pixel Buds 2 should have the best battery life on the market. Wireless earbuds last 3-4 hours, in the most. For what clients expect from earbuds that were pushed by apple’s AirPods and set a new industry standard. Well, mostly.

The new Pixel Buds 2 of Google should provide 6 + hours of battery life, or even more, and also have loads of juice to spare at the charging instance. 5 hours were maintained by the originals but we never had ours.

Final Thoughts

This is merely the iceberg’s tip. There are lots of things Google could do to make its next headphone better than ever before. These five will make them worth purchasing, instead of to the contest. We are expecting some new AI features, Google Assistant commands, and a design.

That said, we could surprise and make tons of modifications that make the year’s wireless earbuds. We’ll have to wait and see. Google will officially unveil that the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel Buds two, Nest WiFi, possibly a new PixelBook GO and more on October 15th. So, stay tuned for details in the not too distant future.