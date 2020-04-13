Google Pixel Buds 2 Release Date, Specs, Price and Know All Update

- Advertisement -

As the earbuds were listed for pre-orders at merchant stores, google Pixel Buds 2 release date appears near. The Pixel Buds 2 were announced last year as the second creation Authentic Wireless (TWS) earbuds in Google. It had been rumored that Pixel Buds two will have a 2020 spring launch date and the earbuds will come out together with the Pixel 4a series telephones.

Pixel Buds 2 Pre-Orders Canceled due to Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Pixel Buds 2 release date was supposed to happen about Spring 2020 This means that the earbuds launch from the month of April. Nevertheless, the pandemic has influenced the creation of devices and each technology gadget, which resulted in delays in product launching.

Google, Apple and several tech giants have canceled their launch event or Shifted them within the anxiety of Coronavirus only to live flow Outbreak. Some ways are no safer for manufacturing, shipping and Transporting why Google chose to cancel all of the Pixel Buds 2 which is Pre-orders and delay the product launch dates.

Pixel Buds 2 Release Date Updated and Specs

Google Pixel Buds 2 attributes include layout with silicone ear tips and fins, which will lock the earbuds and seal out the noise. The Pixel Buds two will also enable users to get Google Assistant hands-free feature, only by saying,”Hey, Google.” In terms of battery life, Pixel Buds two provides 19 hours of power with the charging instance.

The best part is the powerful connectivity which can allow your wireless earbuds stay connected to smart phones while its three rooms away. Google Pixel Buds two launch date can now occur in the last part of May because the shipping and production issues are solved.