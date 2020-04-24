Google Pixel Buds 2: Release Date, Cost, Specs And What can we expect?

- Advertisement -

Google Pixel Buds two was announced a year ago on 15 October 2019, as the Apple AirPods rival has not come into the industry yet but it has been a mystery since then. As per leaks, the online giant could shortly launch the Google Pixel Buds 2. Here’s what we know up to now about price, launch date, functionality, and a lot more.

Google Pixel Buds 2 Release Date

Pixel Buds or Pixel Buds 2 have scheduled release date this spring April 2020. Once released, they would be available on the Google store.

If we get any news about Google Pixel Buds 2 further, we will update the article.

Pixel Buds 2 cost

At Made by Google, the Pixel Buds 2 price was announced. A pair with the charging instance will likely cost $179.

You might notice Google’s going cost is $20 more expensive than the original Pixel Buds, but it looks like enough improvements have been made to warrant it. We’ll have to examine them to make sure, though.

Pixel Buds 2 is also more expensive than the Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung’s newest wireless earbuds that people gave a near-perfect rating. They’re also pricier than the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods, but not the $249 AirPods Pro.

What can we expect?

Right off the bat, the Pixel Buds two is leaps and bounds ahead of the first Pixel Buds, which surfaced back in October 2017. Google went back to the drawing board and came up with a new layout — scrapping the cables that tethered the two Buds together.

A three-point anchor system is supposed to produce the Pixel Buds two more comfortable and more secure than their predecessors.

Pixel Buds 2 specs

Google said for listening to the Pixel Buds two get 5 hours of battery life. That extends up to 24 hours once you use the Pixel Buds two wireless charging case. We’ll need to put the Buds 2 via some battery tests to back up that, however.

Pixel Buds 2 will even have a connection that should allow them to work even if your telephone is up to 100 yards away, or in a different area. Pixel Buds two will be able to match with any of those finest Android phones running Android 6 or afterward, in addition to all devices that support Bluetooth 4.0+, such as laptops, tablet computers, as well as the iPhone.

And, as expected, you’ll be able to summon Google Assistant through the Pixel Buds two by stating”Hey, Google.”