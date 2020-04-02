Google Pixel Buds 2: Price, Release Date, Video, Specifications And All The Latest Update

- Advertisement -

To compete with Apple’s AirPods, Google has announced a new set of wireless earbuds. You will have to watch for a long time to get ahold of them. Pixel Buds or Pixel Buds two are scheduled to launch next spring (2020). This was announced in the Pixel 4 launching event of Google. The Pixel Buds are likely to cost $179.

They have moved into a more noise-isolating layout, although google has not gone to get an AirPods layout. They will have silicone ear tips and will seal the sound and fins that can lock the buds on your ear. This design seems to have a sound, but not everyone will enjoy it. Google has included a port that allows a number of the sound to enter.

Update On Google Pixel Buds 2 and Announcement

Google has officially canceled the yearly Google I/O conference, where they were planning to announce Pixel Buds, but they will find different ways to communicate with both the lovers and lately wireless charging certification record for the Pixel Buds two was leaked, this also means the release for Pixel Buds is very close.

Google was likely to maintain the yearly Google I/O convention on May 12-14, 2020.

Google Pixel Buds 2 [Video]

It is possible to get Google Assistant hands-free simply by saying, “Hey, Google.” The Buds come equipped with sensors adjust speaker volume and microphone range and to pick up noise. Google has also said that the Buds include beamforming microphones and sensors. It allows for expertise while speaking on the phone.

What is the battery life of Google Pixel Buds 2?

According to Google, the Buds will remain as you are inside, connected up to 3 rooms away. The outside connection array is as long as a soccer field. The battery lifetime Google Pixel Buds 2 is more or less the same as the AirPods. The Pixel Buds charging instance delivers 19 hours of battery life. All in all, the new Google Pixel Buds 2 looks cool, but we might have to wait till next year to try them.

When is Google Pixel Buds 2 release date?

Google Pixel Buds two will release in Spring 2020 and that has been verified by Google. Meaning everywhere of 2020 in March, April, and May. We’ll update you after we’ve got a proper confirmation of this.