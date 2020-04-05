Google Pixel Buds 2 listed again at stores for pre-order at yet another US retailer

- Advertisement -

Google introduced its wireless earbuds Pixel Buds, or Pixel Buds 2 together with 4 XL smartphones and the Pixel 4 six months ago. The “brand new” Pixel Buds, or Pixel Buds 2, made a pretty great first impression, at least from a layout and ergonomics standpoint, but for some reason, the search giant could just devote to some vague and remote “spring 2020” release timeframe when announcing these glossy and purportedly powerful AirPods options.

Well, it’s spring 2020 and all of that buyers are able to do is join a waitlist on Google US site when the Pixel Buds will become available, to get an e-mail notification. As an alternative, you can already pre-order the $179 “true wireless cans” from a third-party retailer called Abt, although there are in fact no warranties that will reduce your waiting time in any substantial way.

Headquartered in Glenview, Illinois and serving the entire country via its e-store, Abt is the next US retailer to kick off Pixel Buds 2 pre-orders following B&H Photo Video back in February. However, B&H pulled on its listing shortly and never even bothered to populate it using any product images or details on features and specs.

Abt, meanwhile, has complete high-quality galleries for several four forthcoming color choices, including black, green, orange, and white, as well as detailed descriptions of many crucial selling things, so this could be the real thing. Intriguingly enough, there’s no mention of battery life, and the exact same goes for Google’s own product webpage.

That might suggest the organization was working on improving the 5 hours of endurance in constant listening period promised back in October, which could establish a pivotal point for the struggle between the $179 Pixel Buds 2 and $149 Samsung Galaxy Buds+. Samsung’s updated true wireless earbuds may keep the tunes going for a whopping 11 hours on a single charge, mind you, appearing like the all-around best choice to Apple’s massively successful AirPods lineup.

Then again, the new Pixel Buds have numerous innovative features going for them, at least on paper, such as real-time translations and a so-called “spatial vent” that can keep you “connected to the world around you” while also assuring a super-secure fit and a remarkably comfortable layout.