Google Pixel Buds 2: Launch Date, Price, Features, and Everything You Should Know

Google Pixel Buds 2 was announced a year ago on 15 October 2019, as the Apple AirPods rival hasn’t come into the market 33, but it has been a puzzle since. As per flows surfacing the world wide web, the internet giant might soon launch the Google Pixel Buds 2. Here’s what we know thus far about price, launch date, performance, and a lot more.

Google Pixel Buds 2 Release Date?

Although Google has officially declared its annual Google I/O meeting, which has been scheduled for May 12-14, Google will likely discover a means to communicate all its organized statements through several different means. It is widely expected that the main launching of the Pixel Buds 2– which are formally called “Pixel Buds” will definitely be amongst that news.

Google Pixel Buds 2 features include a design with ear tips and fins, which will lock the earbuds in your ear and then seal out the sound. The Pixel Buds 2 will even enable users to get Google Assistant hands-free feature, only by saying, “Hey, Google.” As for battery life, Pixel Buds 2 will offer 19 hours of battery backup. The best section is the strong connectivity which will let your wireless earbuds stay connected to your smartphones. Google Pixel Buds 2 launch date is now able to occur in the last part of May as the shipping and production problems are solved.

It comes with and includes real-time speech translation to refresh Hands – free google assistant support. There are 12 mm dynamic drivers Set alongside to sensor the sound. The earbud is compatible with “find my instrument feature” and wireless charging with perspiration and waterproof system.

Google Pixel Buds 2 Colors

The color that is black and white is your most approached colors, but the news Coming states that black color will not be available in the market. Pixel buds black GA01478-US is on track, and the information will be conveyed to us ASAP.

Google suggested trying this new model, which is accessible by Early July or maybe in a warehouse. A further update will be offered to us just have to keep patience. People are getting anxious and mailing the police, but still black color will not be available the overall colors will be clearly white, oh so orange, so quite mint and all black it is said white will probably be there, and shortly, other colors will be there later in early July.