Google Pixel Buds 2: Everything we know so far

The Google Pixel Buds 2 launch date is imminent. We know this for a fact because Google told us during their Made by Google event. At the moment, Google promised us a”spring 2020″ launch: spring is coming fast, and the escapes are in full swing, but we’ve seen no official updates from the horse’s mouth.

We’re getting impatient, and we are sure you’re too. But fret not: we scouring the web for the Google Pixel Buds 2 information and rumors. For all, you need to know about the next-generation Pixel Buds, keep scrolling.

Google Pixel Buds 2 release date: When can you buy them?

As we’ve mentioned, the official note on the Pixel Buds 2 launch date is”spring 2020.” That is three months and it’s frankly not good enough. So how can we narrow it down?

Irritatingly, history is useful. The first Google Pixel Buds started on 4 October 2017, during the autumn Made by Google occasion 2. The moment Contrary to the Pixel Buds two the headphones were made available for purchase.

The only thing we have to go on is that a current submission made by Google into the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). We will not give you all the details, but the gist is simple: that the Pixel Buds 2 has passed.

Google might use to launch the Pixel Buds two to the public, although it appears strange to indicate that it. That will occur involving 12-14 May, so keep your eyes peeled.

Google Pixel Buds 2 price: How much will they cost?

We can answer this one: The Pixel Buds two will put you back $179, which is around #140 in actual money. Thus far, Google has not announced an official UK price. The initial Pixel Buds price $160 / # 159 at launching, so expect now around to similar pricing.

Google Pixel Buds 2 features: What’s new?

Google’s new Pixel Buds are similar to their predecessors. They will bring you Google’s Assistant, so you can justifiably ask yourself questions in people, albeit without the cable, and they feature the circular housing.

The situation has slimmed down and is currently completed in what appears to be plastic. The buds themselves have had a redesign and now slot into your ear snugly via a silicone suggestion.

According to Google, the entire product was custom-designed to prevent it from sticking out of your ears, which will be fine. A microphone picks up your voice whilst a group tests the ambient noise and adjusts both mike sensitivity and audio volume.

The headphones will last 5 hours on a single charge, and 24 hours with the case, which might be a bit on the meager side. Google claims a snug fit and a spatial vent will produce a rich bass and clear upper ranges, although the audio quality is much unquantifiable at this point.

Reportedly, the Pixel Buds 2 will not feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). In other words, they won’t be able to use microphones to pick up and filter out outside noise — as is true with the Apple AirPods Pro.