Google Pixel Buds 2 are coming any day now. Here’s what we know so far

The Google Pixel Buds two, or even the next creation of Google’s Pixel Buds wireless cans, were initially announced at Made by Google last year in October and are releasing someday today.

At the time, Google did not spill 2 release. We all knew was that the $179, Google Assistant-empowered buds would seem to take on Apple AirPods sometime in Spring 2020, a.k.a between now and June.

The first Pixel Buds packed with many smarts, like the capability to translate entire conversations in real-time. But the sound was average and the earbuds were linked.

The Pixel Buds 2 clip the cord for wireless listening. Instead of jutting out, they are designed to fit flush on your ear, with an arc and interchangeable tip helping create a safe fit.

But will the Pixel Buds two join the ranks of the finest wireless earbuds? Here is what we know so far about the Pixel Buds 2, including the potential release date and features to expect.

Pixel Buds 2 price

Made by Google, the Pixel Buds 2 cost was declared. A pair with the charging instance will cost $179.

You may notice the going cost of Google is $20 more expensive than the original Pixel Buds, but it looks like improvements have been made to warrant it. We are going to have to examine them to be sure.

Pixel Buds two will also be more expensive than the Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung’s latest wireless earbuds that people gave a near-perfect rating. They are also pricier than the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods, but not the $249 AirPods Guru.

Whether Pixel Buds are worth the $179 cost is.

Google did not provide an exact Pixel Buds 2 release date, simply that the buds are launch spring 2020.

And that’s in spring, we all believe the Pixel Buds are slated for launch any day now. A brand new FCC listing confirms the Google Pixel Buds 2 have passed all of the legal hoops and are qualified for consumer retail.

9to5Google spotted a since-deleted record for Pixel Buds 2020 from the Wireless Power Consortium. Past Google devices haven’t appeared on the website of the WPC until after they released, so this may mean that the Pixel Buds are close to making a debut.

The Pixel Buds two have been seen around Thailand’s certifying authority database, known as the NCC. The record 91 Mobiles spotted doesn’t include specs, but suggests that the earbuds and wireless charging case are prepared for launch.

It’s possible Google intended to disclose an official launch date during its annual Google I/O developer convention, which was slated to launch on May 12. Sad to say, the on-site I/O occasion has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Pixel Buds 2 specs

Google reported for listening, the Pixel Buds two get 5 hours of battery life. That extends up to 24 hours once you use the Pixel Buds 2 wireless charging case. We will need to place the Buds 2 through quite a few battery life tests to back up that, however.

Pixel Buds 2 will even have a connection that should let them work even when your phone is up to 100 yards off, or in a different area. Pixel Buds two will be able to match with any of those best Android mobiles operating Android 6 or later, as well as all devices that support Bluetooth 4.0+, including laptops, tablets, as well as the iPhone.

And, as expected, you’ll be able to summon Google Assistant through the Pixel Buds 2 by stating”Hey, Google.”

Pixel Buds 2 speakers

We do not know much about the Pixel Buds 2 speakers and how they perform in real-world configurations, but some interesting features were declared by Google.

Google said the bud tips will help prevent outside noises, whereas two mics in every single earbud will identify your voice and cancel out background noise when you’re taking a phone call.

The Pixel Buds two will have some kind of sound technology that automatically adjusts the noise based on how your environment is.

Pixel Buds 2 outlook

Google’s upcoming Pixel Buds 2 are joining a crowded true wireless earbud space whenever they launch, joining Apple and Samsung’s offerings, as well as the Powerbeats Pro, Microsoft Surface Earbuds and Amazon Echo Buds and much more.