Google Pixel Buds 2: Announced In Four Colors- Quite Mint, Almost Black, Certainly White Is Available For Sale

Back in 2019, Google announced a new version of the Pixel Buds and as promised they are finally making their way into stores. Priced at $179 (Rs 13,500 approx) the new Pixel Buds are now truly wireless, unlike the first-gen that had a cable linking the two earpieces.

They have a fresh layout with rubber ear tips that move within your canal and a wing towards the top while they might look like the previous version. These buds’ round surface is touch-sensitive and you can tap or swipe to execute various functions.

There’s a small vent you can still hear the surrounding sound and while these do not come with sound cancellation, Google has included something called adaptive Sound.’ This feature uses the inbuilt microphones to adjust the volume of your audio so that you don’t need to increase or decrease it and to detect your surroundings.

Google also highlights the dual microphones that ought to assist in making clearer voice calls, while the built-in accelerometer can detect when you are going to speak by the movement of your jaw. Google Assistant is on your side and by mentioning Google’s hotword, it is possible to do tasks such as setting alerts, reading text messages, asking the weather, and so forth.

These boast of a connectivity array letting you remain connected a few rooms apart while indoors. From what we’ve seen reviews confirm. In terms of battery life, all these provide 5 hours of music playback and 2 hours of talk time on a single charge. The charging instance is believed to bring an additional 24 hours. Speaking of which, the oblong charging case offers a design with a matte finish. It can be billed using a cable or wirelessly. The pair by simply opening the charging case.

The Pixel Buds 2 have been announced in four colors- Quite Mint, Almost Black, Certainly White, and Oh So Orange. As of now just the white color variant is available for sale. Regrettably, there is no confirmation whether these will come to India. The Pixel Buds that are first-gen never did, thus there’s a possibility that these that are genuinely wireless that are new to. We even reached out to Google but as usual, the answers were rather vague.

In regards to the hardware marketplace, Google hasn’t been keen or bothered. It has the capability, but it seems that it has given priority to applications over devices. Plus it makes sense since the applications earn a majority of the revenue.