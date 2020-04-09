Home Technology Google Pixel Buds 2 got briefly listed for sale on the online...
Technology

Google Pixel Buds 2 got briefly listed for sale on the online store

By- Vikash Kumar
Google seems to be all set to begin selling its second-generation Pixel Buds (aka Pixel Buds two ) in the coming days as the new truly wireless earbuds have surfaced on the US FCC site. The new development comes just months after the Pixel Buds 2 were seen on an online shop in the USA with a cost of $179 (roughly Rs. 13,400). Google introduced the Pixel Buds 2 alongside Pixel 4 XL phones and the Pixel 4 at its Made By Google event this past year, back in October. The earbuds were created as the successor.

The US FCC site has two listings with version numbers G1007 and G1008 that both seem to be connected with the Pixel Buds 2. The distinct version numbers could be related to the left and right earbuds or maybe one for both earbuds and the other one for its charging instance, as presumed from 9to5Google.

Following the SAR evaluation report available on the FCC site, Google submitted the newest earbuds in FCC for their certification on September 23, which was just a couple of days before the official launching of this Pixel Buds 2 that surfaced about October 15 — to be very exact. The evaluation report also emphasizes even though there is apparent mentioning regarding the title of the device that it’s connected with earphones.

Another intriguing finding on the FCC list is the label place. The record revealing the label location information says, “the apparatus too small to accommodate the FCC ID and too small for the 15.19 statement.” Google would, therefore, include the information regarding the Pixel Buds 2’s packaging and user manual.

The availability of the Google Pixel Buds two is a puzzle since its launch. Even though the company did declare this season that the earbuds will go on sale, the specific arrival program is to be shown. However, it is speculated this Spring.

The certificate on the FCC website was published on suggesting the imminent arrival of the Google Pixel Buds 2.

Last month, the Google Pixel Buds 2 obtained temporarily recorded for sale on the online store B&H Photo in a White’ color option at $179. The earbuds also surfaced about the Bluetooth SIG site with the same G1007 and G1008 version numbers. That listing also suggested Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Gadgets 360 has achieved to Google for clarity on the launch date and will update this story when and as the provider responds.

Vikash Kumar
Google Pixel Buds 2 got briefly listed for sale on the online store

