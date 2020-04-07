Home Technology Google pixel Buds 2 have not yet arrived after a brief showing...
Technology

Google pixel Buds 2 have not yet arrived after a brief showing at one retailer over a month ago

By- Vikash Kumar
Since we are now into April and the new Google Pixel Buds (or Pixel Buds two ) have not yet arrived after a brief showing at one retailer over a month ago plus a fast stop at the FCC, we were starting to wonder the status of Google’s first authentic wireless earbuds. Had they been delayed? Are they coming in the middle of this outbreak? A listing showed up over the weekend that could signal at a launch.

The shop ABT posted hyperlinks for all four colors of the new Pixel Buds up while showing more details and specs. The listings seem like completed listings you’d see if a product was prepared for individuals to buy, not.

Outside of those images for each (which aren’t new), we have model numbers for every color track today: GA01471 (Oh So Orange), GA01918 (Quite Mint), GA01478 (Only Black), and GA01470 (Clearly White).



For features, the listings talk about the new Pixel Buds featuring”custom-designed” 12mm lively speaker drivers, detectors built to concentrate mics in your voice during calls, the customizable match you’ll find, more on the plasma ports, touch controls (including volume), perspiration and water resistance,”Hey Google” integration, fast pairing, and wireless charging.

Here is the full list pulled from ABT:

Rich audio. With custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers, Google Pixel Buds deliver high-quality audio.

Clearer calls. Detectors detect when you are talking, and mics make sure background noise stays in the background.



Thoughtfully designed from ear to ear. Google Pixel Buds are created according to scans of thousands of ears. While the vent keeps you open to the entire world around you you get a customizable, secure fit.



Secure Fit. Constructed with a 3 point anchor platform, Google Pixel Buds combine premium relaxation with a great fir to keep your earbuds secure even when exercising.

Stay aware. A vent that is spatial keeps you attached to the world about you.

Touch Control. Tap to pause and play. Swipe to change the volume.

Sweat and water resistant. Google Pixel Buds are not scared of a little water, therefore workouts and rainy days are not an issue.

Help on the go. To play your favorite music, get instructions, or call your mom, just say, “Hey Google.” 2

Understand the world around you. Get real-time translations right on your ear,3 if you’re ordering dinner at Tokyo or seeing with your household that is multilingual.



Power up without a plug. Charge your Google Pixel Buds in its instance or put the case on a compatible wireless charging pad.4

Pair up quickly. With Google Pixel, set them with a tap. Google Pixel Buds also readily connect with any Bluetooth™ 4.0+ notebooks, tablets, Android and iOS devices.

Find your earbuds.Don’t be concerned about misplacing your earbuds. Find My Device makes it Simple to find Google Pixel Buds.5

While no date was listed for launch and this was only a pre-order, the pre-order was open before it was pulled.


Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

