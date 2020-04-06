Home Technology Google Pixel Buds 2 release date might be as soon
Technology

Google Pixel Buds 2 release date might be as soon

By- Vikash Kumar
In mid-February, B&H Photo briefly put up Google’s forthcoming Pixel Buds two for pre-order, and just a few days before, another listing for the headphones came out of Chicago-based retailer Abt. No release date was supplied, although the item was priced at $179. Today, buyers are being advised by Abt about a shipping date.

As shown by a nimble 9to5Google reader, the merchant is now sending emails out to people who preordered the newest creation of Pixel Buds with a few information about when they may expect them to send.

Abt seems to quote from the Mountain View company when it says Pixel Buds 2 ought to be coming in the warehouse or early May’s mouth:

We’re writing to keep you updated about the status of your pre-order for the Google Pixel Buds — GA01470-US. We’ve been advised by Google this brand new product is anticipated to be released to arrival in our warehouse by the end of April/early May. We are continuing to work to obtain this item whenever possible. We will promptly ship your purchase once received.

With that in mind, it is safe to say that the release date to the Pixel Buds 2 of Google is around the exact timeframe. Not only will various retailers that take Google hardware items probably be selling the cans sometime in late April/early May, but Google will also begin shipping themselves.

Pixel Buds two happen to be on a long journey, first being declared at last year’s google 2019 occasion. We went hands-on with the Pixel Buds 2 at the event, and ever since that time, they have made appearances at Bluetooth SIG, the Wireless Power Consortium, also the FCC, just in time to get an as-yet-unannounced release date sometime this Spring.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Google Pixel Buds 2 release date might be as soon

