Google Pixel Buds 2 might Coming arrive in April

- Advertisement -

If you have been waiting for Google to release an updated set of its Pixel Buds smart earbuds then you might be in luck, as a product listing on B&H popped up stating the Pixel Buds 2 were available.

The page has now been removed, but Android Police noted another US retail shop, Abt Electronics, has also been accepting pre-orders for its second-generation Pixel Buds, which would indicate their launch may be imminent.

Google demonstrated its second-generation cans last October, together with the launch of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Simply dubbed’Pixel Buds’, the wireless headphones are reasonably similar to other in-ear buds from the likes of Samsung, which will be also looks set to launch its second-gen wireless headphones at the shape of the Galaxy Buds 2.

When Google demonstrated the new Pixel Buds, it guaranteed improved call quality, enhanced sound, a secure fit, and also a spatial vent that allows in the certain environmental nose so the wearer can hear what is going on around them and prevent walking into a busy street if they aren’t paying attention.

Other characteristics include water and sweat resistance, simple pairing with both iOS and the Android devices, and the capability to use’Find My Device’ to locate buds. The feature set looks like the Pixel Buds 2 can challenge Apple’s AirPods Guru, particularly as the Pixel Buds nevertheless arrive with the live translation feature of their predecessors.

With Google having cut the cord that attached the 2 earbuds in the first version Contrary to the Pixel Buds before them, these updated headphones are truly wireless.

This Pixel Buds’ primary calling card, much like their predecessors, is your capabilities provided by the Google Assistant. However, where once this type of characteristic felt refreshing, there are plenty of wireless headphones that support various virtual assistants, including the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Despite announcing the new Pixel Buds and highlighting their design and attributes, Google didn’t announce a firmed up launch date.

Given that time is now upon us, there’s a good chance that the product listings to the Pixel Buds 2 were only ever so slightly premature and that we could expect Google cans to go on sale at a certain stage in April.

That said, given the US, parts of Europe and the UK are currently in lockdown because of that the coronavirus pandemic, there’s possible for Google to postpone the launch of the newest Pixel Buds. After all, with individuals by how much they could go outside, being limited, some of the qualities of the smart headphones of Google, such as the filtering environmental noise, might appear a little moot.