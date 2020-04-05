Home Technology Google Pixel Buds 2: When Is The Release Date And What will...
Technology

Google Pixel Buds 2: When Is The Release Date And What will The Price Be?

By- Vikash Kumar
According to TechLife, Google Pixel Buds two will be here this year since the provider is currently competing with the AirPods coming from Apple. The Pixel Buds were declared together with the Pixel 4 however they were available.

The layout out of Google for Pixel Buds 2 is different than what we’ve understood, and it seems to come including the key, Google’s attributes. Here is all we know up to now about them.

So when is the release date?

The launch date for Google Pixel Buds 2 has been confirmed for Spring 2020. This means that Pixel Buds 2 can reach the market from March to May 2020. The exact dates will be released shortly.

What will the price be?

Google has announced the Pixel Buds 2 will cost $179 for the base version when it comes to the price tag.

What about specs?

Google Pixel Buds 2 will have a noise-isolating design, together with silicone ear tips and fins, which can be made to lock them and then seal out the sound. So the noise will come in There’ll also be a spatial vent in the buds. Truth be told, not everyone liked the layout. The Pixel Buds 2 may access this Google Assistant hands-free feature, just by saying, “Hey, Google.”

And you still have not heard the best part: the connectivity. The company indoors and promised up to 3 rooms off.

Google Pixel Buds 2 has one like the AirPods up to 19 hours with the charging case If it comes to battery life.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

