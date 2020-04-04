- Advertisement -

The second Pixel Buds of google face an uphill struggle: not only do they have to upgrade on the original earbuds that are disastrous – but they have to see-off intense competition from Samsung and Apple.

I’ve been utilizing Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+ lately and it’s clear that the firm has set a benchmark that rivals might not be in a position to match.

The fantastic news is that based on the information available, the Pixel Buds 2 – at the least – look to be an improvement on the 2017 earbuds. Here is what we know thus far.

When can I buy them?

a new FCC filing from Google suggests the Pixel Buds two could be close to a launch date. This follows the communications standards body, the NCC of Taiwan and listings around the website of the wireless electricity consortium. There is no new information in the FCC report, which clarifies the Buds as”wireless earphone”, but it will show that they have been with the FCC because of early last year. The string of certifications point towards a nearby launch date, but the COVID-19 outbreak could have impacted Google’s first plans (especially considering that I/O is canceled).

It is not exactly clear right now. The earbuds were probably due to launch in Google’s I/O on May 12th but that’s been canceled due to fears around the Coronavirus epidemic. It is not clear how this impacts Pixel Buds 2’s launch but Google tells me it is analyzing the situation and placing the health of its workers and the company first.

The only other advice we can go on, aside from a currently deleted pre-order page of this Pixel Buds 2 on a third party merchant’s website, is the news that the earbuds have been recorded on the Wireless Power Consortium website. This normally happens before or after launch, so that they could be around the corner.

But concerns about the Coronavirus outbreak may delay imports (Google is remaining tight-lipped on this) as it’s for Apple.

What do they do?

Google states we can expect an improved audio experience. The original Pixel Buds sounded fine, but they let in sound and cost far too much for the quality of audio on offer. Fixing this is a must.

The Pixel Buds 2 will also allow for ambient noise via a”spatial vent” on the bottom of the buds, which Google asserts is required to avoid the”plugged ear feeling” that you will get with other sealed Candles buds. We’ll have to see how well Google has balanced noise canceling with the noise that arrives through the spatial port.

It resembles 5W wireless which will dovetail well with the Pixel 5 ability to reverse charge will be also supported by the brand new earbuds.

In typical fashion, the Pixel Buds will have some onboard AI too. The new”adaptive sound” feature automatically adjusts volume depending on how loudly the surrounding environment is. It is going to either be a smart, helpful feature that’s embraced by competitions or a concept that works properly.

Assistant, naturally, is an integral characteristic of the Pixel Buds 2. Users are now able to bring up Assistant by stating”Hey Google” instead of having to long-press on marijuana. From there Assistant’s features all should be available – including language translation. It is still part of the experience, although it’s not clear what Google has performed with the language translation attribute on the original buds.

The new buds are also sweated and water-resistant (no information on an IP score ) and have 5 hours of playback time, with the case holding 24 hours of charge.

And how much will all of that cost?

The new Pixel Buds will put you back $179.

Will they look like $179?

Among my gripes about the first Pixel Buds was its fit – or rather, lack. The rope which protruded in the buds was designed to provide support but did nothing of the type. The buds that are brand new, thankfully, seem to have rectified that.

Google states the Pixel Buds 2 has a”stabilizer arc” which can keep them in place, which appears like what the Galaxy Buds+ possess.

The large capacitive area returns, which allows users to tap to play, pause, jump and bring up Assistant. It is not clear how much of the bud’s surface registers touches, but it’s the entirety of this color panel.

This was shown to be troublesome for the original buds, which registered accidental touches – since the captive region was too significant. Therefore, if you went to readjust the earbuds (since they frequently dropped out), you would inadvertently skip a track or bring up Assistant. Hopefully, Google has found a means around this.

Four colors are also available at launch: “Clearly White”, “Oh So Orange”, “Quite Mint” and”Almost Black”.

The earbuds could release so stay tuned for advice as and when it comes, as I said before.