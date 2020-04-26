Google Pixel Buds 2 Check Out The Release Date, Specs And Every Latest Update

- Advertisement -

Google announced its Pixel Buds 2 Authentic wireless earbuds at New York on October 15, 2019, along with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Pixelbook Move, Nest Wi-Fi, along with Nest Mini. And while lots of these products are here, the Pixel Buds 2 remains a bit of a mystery.

Here’s everything you want to understand Google’s first appropriate Apple AirPods competition, including what new features it brings to the table, how much it costs, and when it will hit the shelves.

Google Pixel Buds 2 Release date

- Advertisement -

Google didn’t provide a Pixel Buds 2 release date, spring 2020, simply that the buds are launching.

And today that’s in spring, we believe the Pixel Buds are slated for launch any day now. A new FCC list confirms the Google Pixel Buds 2 have passed all of the legal hoops and are approved for consumer retail.

9to5Google spotted a since-deleted record for Pixel Buds 2020 in the Wireless Power Consortium. Previous Google devices have not emerged on the WPC’s website until after they published, so this could signify that the new Pixel Buds are near making a debut.

The Pixel Buds two have also been observed around Thailand’s certifying authority database. The record 91 Mobiles seen does not include specs but suggests the earbuds and wireless charging cases are prepared for launch.

It is possible Google intended to divulge an official release date. Unfortunately, the on-site I/O event has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Google Pixel Buds 2 Specs

Google said for listening to the Pixel Buds two get 5 hours of battery life. That extends up to 24 hours when you use the Pixel Buds 2 wireless charging case. We’ll need to put the Buds 2 through some battery life tests to back that up, though.

Pixel Buds two will have Bluetooth connection that should allow them to work even if your phone is up to 100 meters away, or in a different room. Pixel Buds 2 will have the ability to match with any of the best Android mobiles operating Android 6 or afterward, in addition to all devices that support Bluetooth 4.0+, such as laptops, tablets, and even the iPhone.

And, as expected, you will be able to summon Google Assistant throughout the Pixel Buds 2 by saying”Hey, Google.”

What can we expect?

Right off the bat, the Pixel Buds two is leaps and bounds ahead of this original Pixel Buds, which debuted back in October 2017. Google came up with a new design — scrapping the cables that tethered the two Buds together and went straight back to the drawing board.