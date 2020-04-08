Google Pixel Bud 2 Release Date, Leaks And Price

- Advertisement -

In mid-February, B&H Photo temporarily put up Google’s forthcoming Pixel Buds two for pre-order, and only a couple days before, another record for the headphones came from Chicago-based retailer Abt.

No release date has been supplied, although the item was priced at $179. Now, buyers are being notified by Abt about a shipping date.

According to a trusty Worldtoptrends reader, the merchant is now sending out emails to those who preordered the newest generation of Pixel Buds with some details about when they might expect them to ship.

Abt Appears to quote directly from the mouth of the Mountain View, California-based firm when it states Pixel Buds 2 should be coming in the warehouse sometime in late April or early May:

” “We are writing to help keep you updated on the status of your pre-order to your Google Pixel Buds — GA01470-US. We’ve been informed by Google this new product is expected to be released to arrival in our warehouse by ending of April/early May. We are currently continuing to work with Google to receive this product as soon as possible. Once received we will promptly ship your order.””

Bearing that in mind, it is safe to say that Google’s release date for the Pixel Buds 2 is about the exact timeframe. Not only will various retailers that take first-party Google hardware items likely be selling the headphones sometime Google will begin shipping themselves around the time too.

Update: It looks like colors other than white will not be accessible until early/mid-July, according to the same retailer. Still another 9to5Google reader sent us the below email in relation to the black model:

“” We’re writing to keep you updated on the status of the order for the Google Pixel Buds black version GA01478-US. We’ve been informed by Google this new model is expected to be released early/mid-July to arrive in our warehouse.””

Pixel Buds 2 has been on a very long journey being declared at last year’s Made by Google 2019 event. We went hands-on with the Pixel Buds two in the occasion, and ever since that time, they have made looks at Bluetooth SIG, the Wireless Power Consortium, also that the FCC, just in time for as yet unannounced release date sometime this Spring.