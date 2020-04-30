Home Technology Google Pixel 5: Release Date, Price, Models And Everything You Know So...
Technology

Google Pixel 5: Release Date, Price, Models And Everything You Know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
If there’s one way we could describe the Pixel 4, it would be”frustrating.” Google made lots of smart moves with the phone, notably its phenomenal cameras and face unlock, but lousy battery life held it back from being an easy recommendation. The larger Pixel 4 XL is unquestionably the better of the two mobiles, but its battery remains only OK and raises the already higher cost by an additional $100.

Utilizing the Pixel 4 is a superb thing, but there’s no getting around the compromises needed to use it as a daily driver. It’s no surprise.

All of Pixel 5 wants to be able to be a phone to do is to provide us the same Pixel 4 encounter, utilize a battery, and add a camera.

Google Pixel 5 latest news (Updated April 29)

The Pixel 5 is not going to be the only phone Google releases this year. A successor to last year’s Pixel 3a lineup of funding devices is reportedly in the works, with the latest rumor suggesting that the Pixel 4a will arrive May 22. We are tracking all the latest Pixel 4a rumors if you want to stay on top of what Google has planned because of its expensive phone.
This probably won’t occur for Pixel 5, but a report asserts that Google is creating a custom chipset for prospective mobiles that could induce the 2021 flagship devices.

Google Pixel 5 release date

Google has been with as it rolls out its new Pixel flagships remarkably consistent. The Pixel 4 surfaced in an Oct. 15 event this past year, before sending nine days after. This was a week later than the launch and the announcement of the Pixel 3. So we’d look at early to mid-October for the Google Pixel 5 release.

Before you ink that date into the calendar, though, keep in mind the coronavirus outbreak affects consumer products. For example, some reports claim that Apple may have to delay the fall launch of the iPhone 12 due to mill closures and travel restrictions related to the disease. And Apple is the only phone maker to have its apparatus assembled where the coronavirus’ effect was the most severe. Keep an eye on release schedules that are shifting for all mobiles, including the Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 5 price and models

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL started at $799 and $899, respectively, which were exactly the very same prices that the Pixel 3 debuted at. It’ll be interesting to see whether Google holds the line on its smartphone costs. The Galaxy S20, for instance, starts at $999 — $100 more than the Galaxy S10’s debut price — while Samsung cut the cost of last year’s S10 models by $150.

Therefore it wouldn’t be shocking to find the Google Pixel 5’s price climb toward this $999 starting point that the Galaxy S20 and iPhone 11 Pro have reached, though Google would have to make the new phone a far more purposeful upgrade to warrant the hike.

We are likely to once again observe a Pixel 5 and also a Pixel 5 XL, according to the source of Pixel 5 rendering. The apparatus on display here is reportedly the Pixel 5 XL. Though the big differentiating factors between the XL version along with the regular Pixel are display size and battery how Google distinguishes between these 2 models remains to be seen.

