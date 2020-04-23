Home Technology Google Pixel 5 & 5XL: What Features We Want To See In...
Technology

Google Pixel 5 & 5XL: What Features We Want To See In New Google’s Flagship

By- Viper
- Advertisement -

The Google Pixel 4 refined on its predecessor, but it left a lot to be desired in various areas. But there are also features and perks Google still hasn’t put into its flagship device. Here’s what improvement we want to see in the Google Pixel 5.

1. Expand the Google Pixel 5 battery

- Advertisement -

The biggest gripe about the Google Pixel phone was its battery life. While capacity is indicative of how long it takes for the percentage the 2,800mAh battery is small by 2020 criteria – and many users found the battery dying before the day’s end. The Google Pixel 4 XL fared marginally better using its 3,700mAh capability, but that lasted only a bit more than a day. It has to keep up with the batteries on the market if Google wants to perform the big phone boys.

Also Read:   Leaks Total Specification and Features of Iphone 12

2. Bring back the fingerprint scanner

The Google Pixel 4 has no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner such as the Pixel 3, nor does it sport an in-screen finger detector like many premium smartphones as a backup biometric. All it was also, facial recognition. it was not the best. Some might find it easier to use, but others are likely frustrated to need to stare into their phone until it unlocks. From Pixel 5, we’d prefer both facial recognition and a screen-mounted or bodily fingerprint sensor. Just put on the back, it would be convenient.

Also Read:   iOS 13.4.5 Beta Is Released By Apple Recently For The iPhone And iPadOS 13.4.1

3. Add an ultra-wide lens to the Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5 must-have an additional telephoto lens, justifying plenty of hopes that the portrait photography of the Pixel would be enhanced by a lens and expand its flexibility. But the phone could be so much better, and have much more range, with a camera. We could, and will, still fantasy.

Also Read:   Leaked Information About Google Pixel 5 : Reveal Some Good And Bad News

4. Give the Pixel 5 a microSD slot

A 64GB of a max 128GB plus storage? Is this a joke? Google’s not-so-subtle nudging for users to ditch their storage is pretty egregious. People today shop for reasons – especially when they don’t have a signal. It is frustratingly limited not to expand what the easiest auto-include in an Android smartphone. We doubt a card slot will be a part of this Google Pixel 5 — it was not in any Pixel phone, nor was it a portion of the Nexus series. But there is ample reason to desire a card slot.

5. Stick with the weird design

The Google Pixel 4 smartphones certainly do seem a bit odd compared to their own dual-finish, single-hued predecessors. They are bare-backed except for a camera block, using a glass completely encased with a rubber frame around the borders. It’s an aesthetic that is different. And there was a return to some top bar bezel instead of a top-notch. Overall, the 4 devices are far from conventional’ phones – much from the sleek flagship phones that are nearly full-screen put out by Huawei or Samsung but damn if they aren’t unique and particular in a market of black rectangles that are gleaming.

Also Read:   Google's New Program Makes It Easier For Non-Coronavirus Patients To Connect With Physicians
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Big News: Coronavirus Strikes Kennedy Space Center, further complicating NASA's Programs
Viper
Viper is a tech enthusiast, who is constantly active in the field of technology. He is following his passion for technology.

Must Read

A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should to Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
A Discovery of Witches is a critically acclaimed TV Sequence that got here to be in 2018. The British Fantasy romantic play is based...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And All The Latest Information

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The first season of provocative drama show Euphoria was an explosion of penises, erotic fan fiction, and drugs we've never heard of. Which is...
Read more

Google Pixel 5 & 5XL: What Features We Want To See In New Google’s Flagship

Technology Viper -
The Google Pixel 4 refined on its predecessor, but it left a lot to be desired in various areas. But there are also features...
Read more

Haikyuu Season 5: Release Date, Plot, Storyline And Everything You Know So Far

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Haikyuu is a Japanese anime television series. It's a shonen manga collection made as well as emphasized by Haruichi Furudate. It created by manufacturing...
Read more

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone In 2020

Entertainment Viper -
Here is the complete list of the top 5 upcoming smartphones in 2020 by the top smartphone manufacturer. 1.Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 5 XL
Also Read:   Leaked Information About Google Pixel 5 : Reveal Some Good And Bad News
After...
Read more

Baby Divyansh Will Reduce His life WithoutAn Urgent liver Transplant

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
"My son or daughter. .my infant will die," Santosh drops into tears. "His liver is failing and I am unable to organize funds for...
Read more

Google Pixel 4a: The iPhone SE 2020 rival could launch in May

Technology Viper -
Google Pixel series there is very little doubt as to the name of the upcoming mid-range entry in the series, but we’ll see the...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
One of the most well-known coming-of-age adolescent comedy, On My Block is shortly coming up with its fourth Season. It's Been created Jeremy Haft...
Read more

Big News For Students, Apply For This Degree And Get 4 Lakh Rupees In The Form Of Scholarship

Education Vikash Kumar -
The Law School Admission Council (LSC) has again come up with a golden opportunity. Council has sought applications for the LSAT-India Topper Scholarship 2020....
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: Students Of Uttar Pradesh Will Study Through Doordarshan From April 26

Education Vikash Kumar -
In a lockdown, students of council schools will be able to watch Ramayana and Mahabharata on TV as well as study. For the first...
Read more
© World Top Trend