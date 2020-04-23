Google Pixel 5 & 5XL: What Features We Want To See In New Google’s Flagship

- Advertisement -

The Google Pixel 4 refined on its predecessor, but it left a lot to be desired in various areas. But there are also features and perks Google still hasn’t put into its flagship device. Here’s what improvement we want to see in the Google Pixel 5.

1. Expand the Google Pixel 5 battery

The biggest gripe about the Google Pixel phone was its battery life. While capacity is indicative of how long it takes for the percentage the 2,800mAh battery is small by 2020 criteria – and many users found the battery dying before the day’s end. The Google Pixel 4 XL fared marginally better using its 3,700mAh capability, but that lasted only a bit more than a day. It has to keep up with the batteries on the market if Google wants to perform the big phone boys.

2. Bring back the fingerprint scanner

The Google Pixel 4 has no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner such as the Pixel 3, nor does it sport an in-screen finger detector like many premium smartphones as a backup biometric. All it was also, facial recognition. it was not the best. Some might find it easier to use, but others are likely frustrated to need to stare into their phone until it unlocks. From Pixel 5, we’d prefer both facial recognition and a screen-mounted or bodily fingerprint sensor. Just put on the back, it would be convenient.

3. Add an ultra-wide lens to the Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5 must-have an additional telephoto lens, justifying plenty of hopes that the portrait photography of the Pixel would be enhanced by a lens and expand its flexibility. But the phone could be so much better, and have much more range, with a camera. We could, and will, still fantasy.

4. Give the Pixel 5 a microSD slot

A 64GB of a max 128GB plus storage? Is this a joke? Google’s not-so-subtle nudging for users to ditch their storage is pretty egregious. People today shop for reasons – especially when they don’t have a signal. It is frustratingly limited not to expand what the easiest auto-include in an Android smartphone. We doubt a card slot will be a part of this Google Pixel 5 — it was not in any Pixel phone, nor was it a portion of the Nexus series. But there is ample reason to desire a card slot.

5. Stick with the weird design

The Google Pixel 4 smartphones certainly do seem a bit odd compared to their own dual-finish, single-hued predecessors. They are bare-backed except for a camera block, using a glass completely encased with a rubber frame around the borders. It’s an aesthetic that is different. And there was a return to some top bar bezel instead of a top-notch. Overall, the 4 devices are far from conventional’ phones – much from the sleek flagship phones that are nearly full-screen put out by Huawei or Samsung but damn if they aren’t unique and particular in a market of black rectangles that are gleaming.