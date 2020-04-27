Google Pixel 4A: Will It Stand Against Apple’s Budget iPhone Se 2020

- Advertisement -

HIGHLIGHTS

Google could launch the Pixel 4a by next month

The Pixel 4a is expected to get a 5.81-inch display

The phone will come with a Snapdragon 730 SoC and 765G SOC

Google Pixel series there is very little doubt as to the name of the upcoming mid-range entry in the series, but we’ll see the Google Pixel 4a launch sometime within the upcoming few months. But when exactly will it land? Google established the Pixel 3a show at Google I/O 2019, therefore it appears sensible to assume it will repeat that plan in 2020.

If that’s the case, that means Google will probably launch the new device on or about May 12, which is when Google I/O 2020 was initially set to start before it had been canceled amid worries surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak

Also Read Pixel 4a Leaks Till Date:

features and Specs

- Advertisement -

Before getting excited thinking there will be three Pixel 4a devices, that isn’t likely. One of those devices (Bramble) is likely a development board — essentially a dummy tester device. The other two, Sunfish and Redfin, could be real devices. According to XDA’s further study, Sunfish is most likely the Google Pixel 4a, and it is going to probably tout the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. We have previously seen upper mid-range devices such as the Realme X2, Redmi K30, and also the current Samsung Galaxy A71 house exactly the same SoC.

The program lists the Sunfish model name, Snapdragon 730 chipset, Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, along with a 5.81-inch 2,340 x 1,080 display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also reveals what looks like support and a 3,080 mAh battery.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and 765 SoC, 4GB and 6GB RAM, 64GB storage3080mAh battery. The discovery of a few new codenames – Sunfish, Bramble – match the codenames for the Pixel devices, along with hardware details. There have been code leaks that pair the Pixel 4a (Sunfish) with all the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, which would be 4G. This has popped up a couple of times so looks more certain and matches specs that were leaked. To round out the specs you’ve got 6GB of RAM and 64Gb of storage, which should match this device that is very affordable. There is said to some battery which seems no the small side, but the Pixel 3a needed a battery that was 3000mAh and we discovered that done. Considering that the specs, it will be sufficient. Regarding the other codenamed phones, they included a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, the new platform with integrated 5G, even though we don’t know if these really are real launch devices or testing devices – so we are not hugely sure there is a 5G Pixel 4a variant.

Camera

Pixel 4a comes with a 12-megapixel main camera from the leaves a camera can be seen by us at the back housing, together with the LED flash. We could fairly safely assume that this is the camera device that is the same as the Pixel 4 – that is the purpose of these telephones after all – to give access to all those camera skills to you at a lower price point.

In that way, you can expect to locate a 12.2-megapixel 1.4µm sensor with f/1.7 lens and optical image stabilization. It is going to probably have all the AI abilities of the Pixel 4, such as Night Sight. The front camera at the display is likely to be an 8-megapixel 1.22µm detector with an f/2.0 lens and some rare bokeh abilities, but that is all still to be verified.

Google Pixel 4a: Price

Google tries to do exactly the same thing with the Pixel 4a series and keep it in the exact same pricing as the Pixel series? If this is so, the expected pricing for the Google Pixel 4a would be $399.

9to5Google also reported that the Pixel 4a will come in at $399. The outlet goes on to say the handset could come from 128GB and 64GB versions, so the higher storage capability device will probably see a higher cost if that is the case.

Read Also: