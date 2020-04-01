Google Pixel 4a release date, specs, rumors, and price

- Advertisement -

Wave goodbye to Pixel 3, as Google has eliminated the telephone from its website after the company’s stock ran out. But hopefully, this means there is space for your Pixel 4a.

As explained by a source inside Google to AndroidPolice (via GSMArena), the Google Store is no more offering the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL because it is sold out of their telephones. That leaves Pixel 4 string and the Pixel series available for purchase. This matches the time when Google stopped stocking Pixel 2 XL and the Pixel two, so this move is not too surprising.

You may purchase a Pixel 3 from other places, such as B&H Photo or Best Buy, although stock will likely run out in other places too if Google has stopped selling the phones. If you can not get you, the Pixel 3a is very good and reasonably priced, while the Pixel 4 is a very intelligent flagship phone, albeit with a few problems.

The Pixel 3 is removed from the Google Store could point to the impending coming of the Pixel 4a. We have been expecting the next apparatus that is midsize of Google to get there at the front of 2020, at least before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Utilizing a similar layout that is back to Pixel 4, however, featuring a display on the front, the Pixel 4a will offer toned-down performance in a vinyl chassis that is less-premium. But the midrange phone may still sport a stock version of Android 10 an AMOLED display, and a single camera backed up by the post-processing applications that is awesome that you find on any Pixel phone.

You will likely be able to pick up a Pixel 4a the identical price as the Pixel 3a, for around $400. And that’s good news, given that Apple can be tipped to show it’s mid-sized iPhone 9 in the upcoming few days, targeting the identical price point.