Google Pixel 4a: release date, SoC, features and everything you need to know about this google budget phone

- Advertisement -

HIGHLIGHTS

Google could launch the Pixel 4a by next month

The Pixel 4a is expected to get a 5.81-inch display

The phone will come with a Snapdragon 730 SoC and 765G SOC

The Pixel 4a will be the successor to the Pixel 3a from 2019

The phone could share some features with the Pixel 4

Using the iPhone SE 2020 out of the way, all eyes are now firmly fixed on the launch of the Google Pixel 4a. Expected to be the upcoming release in the world of smartphones, the Pixel 4a is tipped to launch within another month or two. The successor of Google’s best selling smartphone, the Pixel 3a, this smartphone is forecast to be modeled with regard to design and much of those specs on the Pixel 4.

- Advertisement -

There will be key differences that will help set the budget offering apart from the flagship Pixel 4.Due to rumors and the leaks which have been coming in over the last couple of weeks, we know what these key gaps could be. Let us take a look at the information that is available to find out what the Pixel 4a may be like upon its launch.

Pixel 4a: Expected price

- Advertisement -

There are a number of leaks that have talked about Pixel 4a’s prices. Some have begun claiming that the Pixel 4a could begin at $400 to maintain the price point determined by the prior generation Pixel A-series smartphone, with a couple of weeks to go because of its rumored launch. Ahead of this Pixel 4a’s launch, we noticed the telephone. The leaks all have revealed all about the design.

The current leaks, including a hands-on video of this phone, leaked live pictures have revealed in detail the layout of that the Pixel 4a. From graphics and the movies, we can tell that the Pixel 4a can come with thin bezels on it with borders. There is a punch-hole layout on the screen with a single camera. The back has a squarish camera bump with one camera and an LED flash, positioned diagonally within the module. At the middle of the smartphone is a fingerprint detector, causing us to believe that Google might skip face unlock on the Pixel 4a.

Pixel 4a: Expected specifications

There has been a good deal of chatter about the internals of the Pixel 4a, with leaks revealing details about the hardware the telephone could come packing upon its launch. When there are some conflicting reports, most assert a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 128GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM could power the Pixel 4a. The telephone is very likely to feature a 5.81-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Google is tipped to equip the Pixel 4a with a 3,080 mAh battery together with assistance for 18W fast charging, to keep the phone operating. However, the phone will miss out on it.

Pixel 4a: Features

The phone has been tipped to not bring features such as Face Unlock with itself. As the pictures we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, per, the telephone could rather go for a capacitive fingerprint scanner at the back. Should this happen, it will mean that the phone will skip on Face Unlock technology. However, on the flip side, it ought to find the Now Playing feature and the Google Assistant. And Google also needs to bring a few of its most camera attributes.

Does it have 5G?

No. The“sunfish” hardware name, which has been tied to the Pixel 4a, will especially not support 5G awarded the chipset it uses. Though we previously believed that two additional hardware titles (“redfin” and”bramble”) could be correlated with the Pixel 4a series — and their details indicate they will encourage a 5G-compatible chipset — we have since come to believe those two devices are actually the forthcoming Pixel 5. That means the Pixel 4a is going to be an affair. Not that it matters right now.