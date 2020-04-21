Home Technology Google Pixel 4a price leak, will compete with iphone SE 2020
Technology

Google Pixel 4a price leak, will compete with iphone SE 2020

By- Vikash Kumar
New Delhi, Tech Desk. News has been coming about Google’s upcoming smartphone Pixel 4a for quite some time. This smartphone was to be introduced at Google I / O 2020, but due to Coronavirus, the event was canceled. However, it is expected that the company can launch the Google Pixel 4a by May. Recently, the retail box of this smartphone was revealed, in which some features of the phone were revealed. At the same time, the price of Google Pixel 4a has been revealed before the launch.

Tipster Evan Blass shared a poster on Twitter. The image and price of the upcoming smartphone Google Pixel 4a have been given in this poster. According to the price given on the poster, this smartphone will be launched for $ 399 i.e. approximately Rs 30,500. In such a situation, it can compete with the recently launched iPhone SE 2020. The price of iPhone SE 2020 in India is Rs 42,500.

According to the leaks revealed so far, Google Pixel 4a will have a 5.81-inch FHD + OLED display. Its screen resolution will be 2340 x 1080 pixels. This phone will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. For graphics, the Adreno 618 GPU can be given in it. At the same time, its black color variant was shown in the retail box of the phone that surfaced recently. This phone will come in a black color option.

Talking about other features, a quad rear camera setup can be given in it. The image on the retail box shows the camera setup with an LED flash in a square design. The power button is present in the right panel of the phone. For power backup, a battery of 3,080mAh can be given in it. In one of its variants, 64GB internal memory with 6GB and 128GB internal memory with 6GB RAM will be available in the other variants.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

