Home Technology Google Pixel 4A; may be release on May 22 to compete with...
Technology

Google Pixel 4A; may be release on May 22 to compete with iPhone SE 2020

By- Viper
- Advertisement -

According to recent leaks and rumors “The Pixel 4A” may release on May 22. This Google budget android smartphone will compete with the Apple SE 2020 in the price segment of $399. Though there is a separate fan segment of Android and IOS. But due to Corona Virus outbreak Pixel 4A is already delayed by a couple of weeks.

- Advertisement -

Pixel 3A was launched at Google I/O 2019 that happened on May 12. After this rumor was that Pixel 4A was coming on May 12, but now recent leaks hint that it could come on May 22.

Google tries to do exactly the same thing with the Pixel 4a series and keep it in the exact same pricing as the Pixel series? If this is so, the expected pricing for the Google Pixel 4a would be $399.

Also Read:   Google Pixel 4a price leak, will compete with iphone SE 2020

Also Read Pixel 4a Leaks Till Date:

Display:

Pixel 4a will feature a 5.81-inch screen, 2340 x 1080 pixel punch hole camera probably OLED, 60Hz. The display on the Pixel 4a is expected to be horizontal, with slimmed bezels down and no notch. Rather, there’s going to become a punch hole to the front camera that we have not seen on a Pixel before. It is said to be a screen will be OLED.

Also Read:   Google Pixel 4a: release date, SoC, features and everything you need to know about this google budget phone

Camera:

In that way, you can expect to locate a 12.2-megapixel 1.4µm sensor with f/1.7 lens and optical image stabilization. It is going to probably have all the AI abilities of the Pixel 4, such as Night Sight. The front camera at the display is likely to be an 8-megapixel 1.22µm detector with an f/2.0 lens and some rare bokeh abilities, but that is all still to be verified.

Also Read:   OnePlus Z And Pixel 4a Smartphone Of 2020 You Should Wait

SoC And Specs:

This 700-series chipset is an upgrade over the Pixel 3a’s Snapdragon 670. While the excess processing power would certainly be fine, hopefully, this would not increase the cost too much (more on this later).On the other hand, Redfin is a bit more confusing. It houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 765 chipset that’s capable of 5G connectivity. Sources near Android Authority have confirmed there will not be a bigger variant this season, so we know this is not the Pixel 4a XL. Rather, Google might be tinkering with the notion of releasing a Pixel 4a and a Pixel 4a 5G version, but there is no way.

Also Read:   Best Upcoming Flagship Smartphone In 2020

The Pixel 4as SoC may not be the only chip to observe an update. The newest rumors imply the Pixel 4a could see a substantial bump in storage read/write speeds because of an improved UFS 2.1 flash storage solution in the kind of the 64GB SK Hynix chip. This could be an upgrade over the Pixel 3a, if this is true, though it’s too early to guarantee, and it could offer performance that is snappier in some instances.

Also Read:   GOOGLE PIXEL 4a Release date, specs, price and Features

It also reveals what looks like support and a 3,080 mAh battery. It’s still bigger than the Pixel 3a, although the prior isn’t exactly big for a budget phone in 2020.

 

- Advertisement -
Viper
Viper is a tech enthusiast, who is constantly active in the field of technology. He is following his passion for technology.

Must Read

Ozark Season 4 Release Date: Worldwide Netflix Premiere Date Revealed?

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Netflix's superhit crime drama series Ozark will have a fourth season. Produced by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, it's one of the most famous...
Read more

Releasing Date Of Coronavirus Vaccine Is Not Much Far

Corona Nitu Jha -
A brand new coronavirus vaccine candidate out of Germany has entered human trials, and it may be prepared for emergency use once this autumn. Vaccine...
Read more

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4: Release date, Star Cast, Story And Everything You Know So Far

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's globe-spanning next season released on Amazon in December 2018, and it appears the beloved series will return almost exactly one...
Read more

iPhone 12 Series Will Get “OLED” Display Panel At The Starting Price Of $649

Technology Viper -
Apple hasn't offered an iPhone with an OLED display for under $999, but using the iPhone 12 lineup expected to include a range of...
Read more

Google Pixel Bud 2 Review; Will Pixel Bud 2 Stand Against Samsung And Apple Wireless buds

Technology Viper -
Google Pixel Buds are Away to a good start. Reviews have been positive, and the new wireless headphones sold out in just two days. This...
Read more

The Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Story And More Update

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Outer Banks is presently among the very talked-about displays on Netflix. The show premiered on April 15, 2020, on Netflix. The gripping story of...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2 News, Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, And All You Need To Know

Netflix Anoj Kumar -
'Outer Banks' Season 2 release date has Got all its fans excited. Right from its release on April 15, 2020 fans have been praising...
Read more

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Goblin Slayer is viewed among the very controversial dark fantasy show illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki & the duo Kuma Kagyu, respectively, and has been...
Read more

When Is Virgin River Season 2 Released On Netflix? Who’s In The Cast For Season 2?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
At present, Netflix has not given any launch date. However, it is expected that Virgin River season 2 will be published in 2020.
Also Read:   All Leaked Information Of Google Pixel 4a : News, Specs, and Rumors Also
Plus, it...
Read more

Google Pixel 4A; may be release on May 22 to compete with iPhone SE 2020

Technology Viper -
According to recent leaks and rumors "The Pixel 4A" may release on May 22. This Google budget android smartphone will compete with the Apple...
Read more
© World Top Trend