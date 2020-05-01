Google Pixel 4A; may be release on May 22 to compete with iPhone SE 2020

- Advertisement -

According to recent leaks and rumors “The Pixel 4A” may release on May 22. This Google budget android smartphone will compete with the Apple SE 2020 in the price segment of $399. Though there is a separate fan segment of Android and IOS. But due to Corona Virus outbreak Pixel 4A is already delayed by a couple of weeks.

Pixel 3A was launched at Google I/O 2019 that happened on May 12. After this rumor was that Pixel 4A was coming on May 12, but now recent leaks hint that it could come on May 22.

Google tries to do exactly the same thing with the Pixel 4a series and keep it in the exact same pricing as the Pixel series? If this is so, the expected pricing for the Google Pixel 4a would be $399.

Display:

Pixel 4a will feature a 5.81-inch screen, 2340 x 1080 pixel punch hole camera probably OLED, 60Hz. The display on the Pixel 4a is expected to be horizontal, with slimmed bezels down and no notch. Rather, there’s going to become a punch hole to the front camera that we have not seen on a Pixel before. It is said to be a screen will be OLED.

Camera:

In that way, you can expect to locate a 12.2-megapixel 1.4µm sensor with f/1.7 lens and optical image stabilization. It is going to probably have all the AI abilities of the Pixel 4, such as Night Sight. The front camera at the display is likely to be an 8-megapixel 1.22µm detector with an f/2.0 lens and some rare bokeh abilities, but that is all still to be verified.

SoC And Specs:

This 700-series chipset is an upgrade over the Pixel 3a’s Snapdragon 670. While the excess processing power would certainly be fine, hopefully, this would not increase the cost too much (more on this later).On the other hand, Redfin is a bit more confusing. It houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 765 chipset that’s capable of 5G connectivity. Sources near Android Authority have confirmed there will not be a bigger variant this season, so we know this is not the Pixel 4a XL. Rather, Google might be tinkering with the notion of releasing a Pixel 4a and a Pixel 4a 5G version, but there is no way.

The Pixel 4a‘s SoC may not be the only chip to observe an update. The newest rumors imply the Pixel 4a could see a substantial bump in storage read/write speeds because of an improved UFS 2.1 flash storage solution in the kind of the 64GB SK Hynix chip. This could be an upgrade over the Pixel 3a, if this is true, though it’s too early to guarantee, and it could offer performance that is snappier in some instances.

It also reveals what looks like support and a 3,080 mAh battery. It’s still bigger than the Pixel 3a, although the prior isn’t exactly big for a budget phone in 2020.