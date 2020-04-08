Home Technology Google Pixel 4A Leaks, Rumours And Multiple Variants May Launch at I/O...
Google Pixel 4A Leaks, Rumours And Multiple Variants May Launch at I/O 2020

By- Viper
Then we might see Google releasing versions of its mid-range Pixel smartphones, which will be successors of the Pixel 3a smartphones, In case a report is to be considered. Till now the rumor that do the rounds was that this season Google will only launch a single variant of its Pixel smartphone that is mid-range, many likely. But considering the latest leaked codes, currently is a possibility that there’ll be two variants of their Pixel 4a tablets.

In accordance with the report by XDA Developers, three codenames of upcoming Google phones have surfaced – Sunfish, Redfin, and Bramble. Sunfish is alleged to comprise the mid-size Snapdragon 730 SoC under its hood as well as the selection of processor seems to make sense given the Pixel 3a was armed with a Snapdragon 670 SoC.

The questions Begin to grow with Bramble and Redfin. Thus, Redfin is alleged to game Qualcomm’s upper-midrange Snapdragon 765 SoC, which incidentally is also among the company’s first mid-range chipsets with an integrated 5G modem.

Then comes Bramble, which sports the exact same Snapdragon 765 chipset since the Redfin, but the report cites that there isn’t any surety whether this is really a Pixel apparatus or not because the past has seen that Google only codename its apparatus with references to aquatic animals. What’s really going on over here? Well, first thinking about that the Pixel 3a was a mid-range mobile that cost $399, we could assert that Sunfish aka the Pixel 4a might be its likely successor. As for Redfin, there may be a risk that it might turn out to be the Pixel 4a XL.

But then again considering it has it may produce the apparatus expensive, which will make it lose its appeal as a smartphone that is mid-sized. Coming to Bramble, well it’s exceedingly unlikely that more than two phones will be released by the company. And finally, we mention that the Pixel 3a devices were launched by Google in 2019, so it is likely we will see the business release the 4a devices at Google I/O 2020. Till then we will recommend that you expect that the company releases feature-packed mid-range Pixel phones with not pricing, and just take off this information with a pinch of salt.

