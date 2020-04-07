Google Pixel 4 Update : Unlock is Now More secure

- Advertisement -

It has taken a while but Google has fixed the flaw that was annoying in Pixel 4, which did not require users to get their eyes open when carrying out the face unlock process.

The latest security patch for Android 10 is now being rolled out and provides to your”Require eyes to be open” option from the Pixel 4 face unlock menu. This feature means if their eyes are still open making the biometric unlocking procedure more secure, users will have the ability to unlock their mobile phone as the title would imply.

When the Pixel 4 started back in October, its speedy face unlock system, that was eased by using their Soli chip along with an infrared sensor in the phone’s rather chunky-for-2019 top bezel, allowed users to simply look at the Pixel 4 or even Pixel 4 XL to unlock it. This worked so well that it went away to compensate for Google’s decision to remove the fingerprint scanner located on the rear of Pixel telephones, like the Pixel 3a.

The face unlock method came under fire after it had been discovered that someone could hold up a Pixel 4 to its user’s face when they were asleep and the phone would unlock.

Granted, having somebody in your bedroom with ill intentions that are this kind of maybe a large enough safety problem by itself, however, having the ability to unlock the phone has been termed a security flaw in Pixel 4. After all, a partner or friend could harness the system and use it to take a look at the contents of messages or photos.

Google seems to have been a little slow off the mark in putting in the eyes-open attribute, as Apple’s iPhone X using its Face ID required users to get their eyes open and look straight in the telephone to unlock it in the moment it was released in 2017.

If you downloaded the Andriod 11 beta, then the eyes option that is open was available. But if you stick with Android’s releases, then you can expect the choice.

The update also brings other tweaks especially addressing a memory leak which blocked Bluetooth Low Energy relations, problems with dropped Bluetooth audio input in some forecasts, when opening the keyboard along with the lag struck.

Your encounter won’t change but they do make it a bit more secure and secure.