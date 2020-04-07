Home Technology Google Pixel 4 Update : Unlock is Now More secure
Technology

Google Pixel 4 Update : Unlock is Now More secure

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

It has taken a while but Google has fixed the flaw that was annoying in Pixel 4, which did not require users to get their eyes open when carrying out the face unlock process.

The latest security patch for Android 10 is now being rolled out and provides to your”Require eyes to be open” option from the Pixel 4 face unlock menu. This feature means if their eyes are still open making the biometric unlocking procedure more secure, users will have the ability to unlock their mobile phone as the title would imply.

When the Pixel 4 started back in October, its speedy face unlock system, that was eased by using their Soli chip along with an infrared sensor in the phone’s rather chunky-for-2019 top bezel, allowed users to simply look at the Pixel 4 or even Pixel 4 XL to unlock it. This worked so well that it went away to compensate for Google’s decision to remove the fingerprint scanner located on the rear of Pixel telephones, like the Pixel 3a.

Also Read:   Google Maps have many hidden tricks which will be changed life

The face unlock method came under fire after it had been discovered that someone could hold up a Pixel 4 to its user’s face when they were asleep and the phone would unlock.

Also Read:   Lenovo Legion 5i and Lenovo Legion 7i Will Be The First to Get Nvidia's Advanced Optimus Technology

Granted, having somebody in your bedroom with ill intentions that are this kind of maybe a large enough safety problem by itself, however, having the ability to unlock the phone has been termed a security flaw in Pixel 4. After all, a partner or friend could harness the system and use it to take a look at the contents of messages or photos.

Google seems to have been a little slow off the mark in putting in the eyes-open attribute, as Apple’s iPhone X using its Face ID required users to get their eyes open and look straight in the telephone to unlock it in the moment it was released in 2017.

Also Read:   Big News Of Android 11: Features, Release Date, Beta Program And More Information

If you downloaded the Andriod 11 beta, then the eyes option that is open was available. But if you stick with Android’s releases, then you can expect the choice.

The update also brings other tweaks especially addressing a memory leak which blocked Bluetooth Low Energy relations, problems with dropped Bluetooth audio input in some forecasts, when opening the keyboard along with the lag struck.

Your encounter won’t change but they do make it a bit more secure and secure.

- Advertisement -
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

‘Haikyuu!!’ Season 4 Episode 13 Preview, Spoilers?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
This article contains spoilers from"Haikyuu!!" Season 4 episodes. The episode proceeded to round two and began winning its first match. After the match, many others,...
Read more

CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE Board announce the new schedule for the pending annual examinations of Class 12 and Class 10 students

Education Vikash Kumar -
New Delhi: CBSE reiterated on Sunday that at this point it's hard for the Board to determine and declare the new schedule for its...
Read more

I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 When Will It Arrive Plot, Cast, Trailer And Which Are The Interesting Fan Theories?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
I'm not okay with this is a Netflix show, and it seems to be talked about. This series might be renewed for season 2,...
Read more

UP Board Result 2020: Officials gave information, results will come on this date of June

Education Vikash Kumar -
UP Board Result 2020: Global epidemic like the Coronavirus has engulfed the whole world. In such a situation, the government has announced the lockdown...
Read more

Taboo season 2: Release date, Cast, Storyline, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Know so Far

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
BBC TV Drama Taboo is prepared for the season. Created by Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker and composed by Steven Knight,...
Read more

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 When Will It Arrive?, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Diana Bishop Will Learn?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
When are we set forth a question from anybody on witches? What could be out replied? Withes are the animals who use them to make...
Read more

Nokia 10/Nokia 9.2 Release date, Price, Specs And Leaks

Technology Viper -
The Nokia 10 is arriving... ideally, in some form or another. It will release the flagship from time to time while Nokia is budget...
Read more

Release Date Lost In Space Season 3 Expected And Plot

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Lost in Space is in a position to be gotten for season 3. Netflix gave a primetime release round the seasons to the time.
Also Read:   Tinder: Coronavirus Prompts Tinder To Create Its'Passport' Attribute Free Until April
The...
Read more

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Netflix Release Date And All The New Update For This Series

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Seven Deadly Sins, that you might know as Nanatsu no more Taizai is all set for the forthcoming season 4. Seven Deadly Sins Season...
Read more

Alita Battle 2: Can Fans Acquire Another Sequel?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Robert Rodriguez's Alita Battle Angel is a sensible film dependent on a game. It had been vivified with 3D impacts this movie merited viewing....
Read more
© World Top Trend