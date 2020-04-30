Google Meet Is Taking Over Zoom By Providing Free Video Confrencing.

- Advertisement -

Google Meet, the company’s superior video conferencing service, is going free for all consumers to be able to better compete with Zoom and also give people another way of staying connected throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Google Meet has previously been the domain of business movie calls for organizations that make heavy use of Google’s G Suite; for consumer-level calls, Google has Hangouts.

People interested in Meet might need to wait until Google informs them that the support is prepared for them to use. Soltero explained the gradual rollout is to be able to maintain Meet customers safe and secure, and ensure they receive a reliable experience from the ceremony. While the likes of Zoom and Houseparty are very popular tools for groups of people to stay in touch while under coronavirus lockdown or practicing social distancing, Google Meet is a viable Zoom alternative.

Google has been expanding the service’s features, taking inspiration from some of their capabilities Zoom has and integrating them into its user interface. For instance, Meet now has a Zoom-like design but also has an ace up its sleeve in the shape of Gmail integration, which may help make setting up video calls a lot simpler. Meet also has some other neat features, such as the capability to live stream to up to 100,000 viewers within an individual’s domain. That’s handy if you’re a budding stay-at-home rockstar or even wannabe comedian.

There’s one small caveat in those using the free Meet service is going to have to contend with meetings being limited to up to 60 minutes in length. However, Google isn’t likely to enforce that limit until after September 30.