Google Meet and WhatsApp Will Find A Few Notable Updates In The Coming Weeks, Don’t Need Zoom

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Video conferencing apps Google Meet and WhatsApp will find a few notable updates in the coming weeks.
Google Meet will find a Zoom-like design, also, to call quality improvements and new screen-sharing options.
WhatsApp will increase the maximum number of people on audio and video calls.

Video conferencing app Zoom was one of the first heroes of this COVID-19 pandemic as a result of its interface. The program is easy to learn and enables anyone to connect with others, whether it’s for work and school, or if it’s for staying connected with loved ones while social distancing measures are set up. But the popular Zoom climbed, the more people looked at the privacy and security features of this program, finding that it was not as safe as the company claimed. Zoom calls weren’t entirely end-to-end encrypted, and some Zoom information was spilled over to Facebook, to name just a few of the recent issues. Zoom promised fixes just as more firms instructed personnel to proceed to alternatives.

One of these is Google Meet, and that’s what Google calls its Hangouts video conferencing program. And Google Meet is going to get even better at competing with Zoom. On top of that, Facebook’s WhatsApp is going to have a huge update of its own, which should fix your video calling needs.

Zoom, Google Meet and WhatsApp

WhatsApp will raise the number of participants for video and audio calls. Up to four people may join the same call now, but the change is in the works and will be rolled out in the forthcoming weeks, WabetaInfo notes. It’s unclear how many folks will be able to join the WhatsApp video call, in case your relatives utilize a mixture of Android and iPhone devices, but the feature will come in handy.

The program will add a notice on the screen in a call to remind users who WhatsApp calls are cumulative encrypted, unlike Zoom.

Professionals and students who rely on to get work done will start seeing new attributes roll out into the app in the coming weeks. Google vice president Javier Soltero informed Reuters which Meet will be integrated with Gmail to make it easier for consumers to combine calls.

Meet will also receive a new layout this week which will display up to 16 telephone participants at once, exactly like Zoom does. The app will also provide quality improvements and will filter out some background noise.

Meet will let users display a specific Google Chrome tab a much more granular screen-sharing choice than Zoom, during calls.

The updates won’t cost anything extra, and arrive in response to an explosion in demand for video conferencing programs during the catastrophe that is a coronavirus, Soltero stated.

While the exec hit Zoom’s security lapses compared to Meet, he confessed that the complimentary Hangouts program is not on a level with Meet when it comes to security. As a result, he said that people have been using school Meet or their corporate account to sponsor non-work social gatherings. WhatsApp could be utilized as a substitute for personal calls.

Soltero reported that Google is working on streamlining attributes between the providers,” so that the products they use at work they could use at home.”

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Google Meet and WhatsApp Will Find A Few Notable Updates In The Coming Weeks, Don't Need Zoom

