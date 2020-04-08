Home Corona Google Maps Has Yet Another New Attribute To Add Through Coronavirus Lockdown
Google Maps Has Yet Another New Attribute To Add Through Coronavirus Lockdown

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • Google Maps currently highlights nearby restaurants that provide food or provide takeout on the map.
  • The attribute should make it easier to locate local areas that are still open for business throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic.
  • Google Maps also lets users purchase food directly from the program provided that restaurants support the attribute.

Practicing social bookmarking is something which you have to have been performing for many weeks now, to assist your neighborhood”flatten the curve” Staying away from the others is your best weapon against the spread of this novel coronavirus. This usually means you have to keep excursions to a minimum from your home and just book them for your pets as well as shopping runs. However, when you’re staying inside the majority of the moment, Google Maps is. The program counsel you and will inform you if shops and the companies around you’re still open. Google Maps will even exhibit COVID-19 warnings that let you telephone your doctor or hospital before visiting the emergency area. The program enables you to purchase food from restaurants that are open for shipping at this time and Google just updated the program to highlight the locations around you which provide takeout or deliveries.

Google Maps needed a shipping attribute prior to the outbreak, also you are able to make the most of it straight away. The program will permit you to place orders with restaurants that encourage the service, making food ordering simple. To produce the attribute better, Engadget reports Google currently highlights restaurants that provide delivery and takeout choices.

You won’t have the ability to purchase food from within Google Maps at the areas which are highlighted on the map, but it is a step in the perfect direction. It does not matter that brings the food. If you are concerned about the security of the food, then we will remind you that it is perfectly safe to order takeout throughout the pandemic, which food consumption is secure — here are a lot of replies to your food-related coronavirus queries.

Purchasing food is a change of pace. Additionally, it supports local companies fighting to remain afloat. The effect that is looming is the matter and a huge difference could be made by something straight away.

The new Google Maps feature can be found on the iPhone and Android, and it resides in France Canada and the United States. Markets will support the attribute from the not too distant future.

