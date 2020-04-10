Google Has Banned Zoom Video Conferencing For Its Worker’s laptops. Google Has Confirmed That.

- Advertisement -

Google has confirmed that it is prohibiting the use of Zoom video conferencing applications from its worker’s laptops.

The computing giant has cited privacy and security concerns as the reason behind the ban, which will apply to all employees across the international group of Google.

“Recently, our security team educated employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer operate on corporate computers as it doesn’t meet our safety standards for apps used by our workers,” Google spokesman Jose Castaneda told Reuters.

Zoom banned

Zoom isn’t entirely banned, however, as Castaneda added that Google will still enable the platform’s use through mobile programs and browsers.

Google does, of course, have its G Suite offering of productivity tools, including video calling and sending service Meet.

Zoom has seen a huge degree of scrutiny in recent weeks after its consumer base soared due to the growth of people throughout the globe who need to work at home.

On the other hand, the video conferencing firm, that saw its user base balloon to 200 million in March, has faced severe backlash after reports surfaced of traffic being routed via China, a lack of suitable security and security measures along with other privacy-related issues such as hackers having the ability to eavesdrop into calls, records of meetings available openly on the internet.

Zoom announced this week that it has appointed former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser as security and privacy issues after lots of troubles.

Among the other institutions to have blocked the use of Zoom so far would be the entire government and the German Foreign Ministry.

Google is not the first company to ban the use of Zoom, and Elon Musk has also banned the use of Zoom in SpaceX, his own space development company. The New York City Department of Education has also contacted schools to use Microsoft’s online meeting tool, Microsoft Teams , instead of Zoom.