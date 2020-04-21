Home Technology Google Cloud Has Launched A Security Tool Designed To Allow Users To...
Technology

Google Cloud Has Launched A Security Tool Designed To Allow Users To Get Their Company Networks Without Using A VPN Remotely

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Google Cloud has launched a security tool designed to allow users to access their company networks without using a VPN remotely as the amount of remote employees has jumped as a consequence of the global outbreak.

The organization’s new cloud-based security solution is called BeyondCorp Remote Access and it is actually depending on the strategy the search giant has used for nearly a decade.

A business’s workers and workforce can access its web apps from any device at any time without a traditional remote-access VPN. Over time, Google intends to offer you control, the capacity, and protections for any application or resource that a user needs to access.

 

BeyondCorp Remote Access

BeyondCorp Remote Access enables remote workers to access their company’s internal web programs.

The reason why the company has chosen to launch its new tool is a result of the fact that conventional VPN infrastructure can often be difficult for IT teams to deploy and manage for a high number of users in a brief period of time, as has been the case during our present circumstance. VPNs can also be complicated from the consumer standpoint and this is especially true for people who haven’t used one before. Things get even more complex when organizations try to roll out VPN access to their prolonged workforce of spouses, temporary workers, and contractors.

BeyondCorp Remote Access

While its new tool is rolling out the company actually starts working on implementing an access approach back. The research giant generated BeyondCorp with the goal of enabling its employees and lengthy workforce in order to work on a variety of devices from networks with no need for a client-side VPN.

But, BeyondCorp offers much greater than a more contemporary VPN replacement. The newest tool guarantees that only specific users have access to the information they require in the ideal context. In a post announcing BeyondCorp Remote Access, Sampath Srinivas and Google Cloud’s Sunil Potti provided the examples of several policies that can be enforced, saying:

“My contract HR recruiters working from home in their own laptops can get our web-based document management program (and nothing else), but only if they are using the newest version of this OS, and therefore are utilizing phishing-resistant authentication like safety keys.” Or: “My timecard application should be safely accessible to all hourly workers on any device, anywhere.”

For a business that is big, rolling a traditional VPN solution can often take weeks or even months while Google Cloud’s BeyondCorp Remote Access can be set up in just a few days.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Google Cloud Has Launched A Security Tool Designed To Allow Users To Get Their Company Networks Without Using A VPN Remotely

