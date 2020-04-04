Good Girls Sneak Peek: Beth’s Empty Nest Causes the Girls to Scramble

- Advertisement -

There’s a bit of a vacancy in the Boland household nowadays, all thanks to Rio, of course. Last week’s Great Girls watched Beth’s cash-skimming plot go awry and the ladies know: If you steal from the crime boss, he’s likely to get you back, tenfold.

As another result of playing with fire, the home of Beth was raided and every item that the family-owned is gone, making the home look fully evacuated version residence. In this exclusive sneak peek from”Nana” (airing Sunday at 10/9c on NBC), the women start scrambling to figure out their next steps. Annie helps Beth using a little interior decorating, arranging her square — excuse me — bead-shaped folding table at the new (and quite vacant ) Boland dining room. Ruby cruises the joint across openly.

“So what are we gon na na do this?” While zipping through a house’s shell she asks. “I left a to-do list” Beth announces. What is on the schedule? Check out the clip embedded over to discover.

What goes on Sunday’s event? By agreeing to get a mysterious bundle, beth intends to save some face with Rio. Annie gets some support and receives terrible news. Additionally leads Ruby to question their involvement with crime.

The job takes and when Beth and Ruby go inside to research, another man is holding JT at gunpoint. He asks the girls to call the cops, but JT takes off running along with the man accidentally shoots Ruby in the knee, following Beth claims to have no support. Annie wraps up the leg with sponges a tourniquet, ice scrapers, and convenience store odds and ends. It appears janky if the leg is wrapped into garbage and cellophane, but based on a paramedic, Annie saved the leg and even Ruby’s life. And you know what? Annie needed a win!