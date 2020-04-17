‘Good Girls’ Season 3 Episode 9 Learn when’Incentive’ airs and what Occurs

- Advertisement -

Aching to learn what’s next on Beth Boland’s (Christina Hendricks) travel towards resuming her spot at Rio’s (Manny Montana) good books? Want to know if the cops are catching up on her indiscretions? We are not getting the answers tonight.

Not in details at least the episode of’Good Girls’ Season 3 continues to be delayed by a complete week. Meaning episode 9,’Incentive’, will air Monday night, April 19, at 10 pm, on NBC. The show chose to take a break in telecast has not yet been disclosed, but for those fans that have had other displays cut in this year run due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, fear not. ‘Good Girls’ will return next week and Beth’s chronicles with printing fake cash whilst trying to maintain herself and her nearest and dearest protected from Rio and the cops too will unfold.

According to the official synopsis of the following episode provided by NBC,”Beth decides to find a solution to her Rio problem after he backs her into a corner; Ruby enlists Sara’s unwilling help to replenish supplies following a key counterfeiting component dries up; Annie spirals after a session that is vulnerable .”

A look at the promotional teaser shows what exactly Beth needs to do to return in Rio books, so this is your cue if you don’t particularly enjoy spoilers. But for those who can not wait to find out, it looks like Rio will ask Beth to go hitman that is full since the teaser reveals him handing her a gun at a paper bag, saying he wants her to do something.

We always knew Rio was never going to allow Beth get off easy after she tried shooting him to death, and failed, but that is riskier than anything else Beth has done previously, and that includes transporting an escaped felon at the trunk of her car to hand him to Rio.

The teaser also shows Ruby Hill (Retta) and also Annie Marks (Mae Whitman) talking where they may find a hitman, and two things come to mind: they are planning to kill Rio, or Beth is hiring a hitman to perform anything Rio has tasked her with. While Annie’s absurd approach for the week entails looking up a hitman on Facebook, what worries us is that the cops have found out that the fake money circulating in the market is likely being laundered by a lady in the nail polish varnish used in the notes. Beth better see her back now.