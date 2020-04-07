Good Girls S03 E09: Streaming Details and Release Date

- Advertisement -

It sounds from losing everything Beth is only inches. In a last attempt, she tries to get back into the good novels of Rio and then, finish all of it. Like it was supposed to, However, does her strategy work out? Well, find that out in our opinion section.

But if you are already done watching episode 8, then it is time to get ready for the part that is approaching. Do note that there’s no new episode next week scheduled. So when does the year reunite? Read on to learn how and where you can watch great Girls season 3 episode 9.

Great Girls Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date: When Can It Premiere?

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 9 is scheduled to launch on April 19, 2020, at 10 p.m ET & 9 p.m CT on NBC. It is called’Incentive’.

Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Beth decides to discover a solution for her Rio difficulty after he backs her into a corner; Ruby enlists Sara’s unwilling assistance to replenish supplies after a key counterfeiting part dries up; Annie spirals after a vulnerable session.”

You can watch its promo below:

Where to Stream Good Girls Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

First things first. The best method to catch up on Good Girls season 3 episode 9 is to listen in to NBC on your tv screens in the time slot via a cable subscription. The second option is to watch the episodes online.

Another alternative for those intending to ditch cable is to Girls on Directv YouTube TV, Sling TV, or FuboTV should you have their subscription. Season you can be binged on Hulu. Of the released episodes are also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8 Recap:

The girls come up with a scheme to shoot down Rio. Beth says that she will gain back his trust, make a fantastic sum with the cash, from the money, hire a hitman to murder Rio. Beth says: “It is all I could come up with at 4 am on an air mattress.” She then meets up with Rio and informs him that she is ready to do anything to get back in his good books. Rio asks her if she still has her minivan.

In another scene, the ladies come face to face with an old acquaintance of Annie. The cops are searching all over for the offenders, who’d fled after jumping a wall. Boomer informs him he’s been promised safe passage after he sets fire. He wants to visit with Nana once before he leaves.

But when they arrive, they learn that Nana had passed away in her sleep, a few days back. Boomer requests the trio to allow him to throw the ashes into the river but Beth loses her patience. The ladies see the latter and Rio agrees to give them a 12% cut of the profits. Beth, Ruby, and Annie get back to work and begin printing money. But a new set of brokers are seen checking their bills out. They have already figured out that they are being printed by women and that the notes have come from Detroit.